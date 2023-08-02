Chinese Athlete Song Jiayuan Claims Gold in Women’s Shot Put at Universiade

Universiade “Big Gold Medalist” Becomes First Gold Medalist in Women’s Shot Put

By Liu Bing, Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter

Chengdu – The track and field events of the Chengdu Universiade kicked off on August 1 at the Shuangliu Sports Center Stadium, and it was Chinese athlete Song Jiayuan who emerged as the champion in the women’s shot put final that night, securing the first gold medal for the host country.

Song Jiayuan dominated the competition with an impressive throw of 18.56 meters, which put her more than 1 meter ahead of the runner-up from Portugal. Another promising Chinese athlete, Ye Wenqi, finished in the seventh position.

Earlier in the morning preliminaries, Song Jiayuan had already showcased her prowess by claiming the top spot with a score of 18.19 meters. Reflecting on her victory, Song Jiayuan expressed her confidence, stating that after winning the championship in the Asian Championships, she was determined to give her all for the honor of the Chinese team and her school, Shanghai University.

The Chengdu Universiade showcases 50 gold medals in track and field events, making it the leading sport category among the 18 major sports in the competition. The men’s 100m preliminaries also took place in the morning, where the “post-2000s” sprint star Chen Guanfeng effortlessly secured a spot in the semifinals with a time of 10.37 seconds. Notably, he finished first in his group and second overall.

According to the schedule, the track and field competition will continue until August 6, providing athletes with ample opportunities to showcase their skills and strive for victory in front of enthusiastic fans. As the Universiade unfolds, spectators can expect more thrilling moments and exceptional performances from athletes representing different countries and universities.

The Universiade, also known as the World University Games, is an international multi-sport event organized for university athletes from around the globe. It serves as a platform to nurture young talent and promote cultural exchange among participants. With the success of the Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony and the impressive start of the track and field events, expectations are high for more memorable sporting moments in the days to come.

