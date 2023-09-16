Chinese Athlete Zhang Shupeng Advances to Quarterfinals in Wingsuit Flying World Championship

The Wingsuit Flying World Championship commences with Chinese player Zhang Shupeng making it to the quarterfinals

Changsha, September 15th – The 9th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championships officially began on September 15th at Zhangjiajie’s Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Hunan. Following preliminary site surveys and training test flights, 16 top wingsuit flying athletes from around the world competed among the treacherous peaks and ravines.

The first competition of the day was the battle for the top eight in the giant slalom race. The competition’s starting platform is situated on the cliff of Yuhu Peak in Tianmen Mountain, which boasts an altitude of over 1,400 meters. The athletes would experience a staggering 990-meter vertical drop from the take-off point to the landing point. During the race, they would jump from the platform, rapidly fly along the vertical cliff, pass at low altitude over Tianmen Cave Square, veer towards the Grand Canyon, and finally land after completing a straight-line route of approximately 1.3 kilometers.

Zhang Shupeng, the sole Chinese participant in the championship, secured the fifth position in the preliminaries, consequently advancing to the top eight in the racing competition. Earlier this year in April, Zhang made headlines by successfully completing the “wingsuit flight through Tianmen Cave” challenge, becoming the first Chinese wingsuit flyer to accomplish this feat.

The Wingsuit World Championships will continue until September 19. It is noteworthy that this edition features the participation of two female wingsuit athletes, marking the first time women are partaking in the racing and target-piercing challenges at the World Championships.