A major change in the CBA in the new season of the Beijing News is that the referee’s penalty scale seems to be “loose”, the players’ fierce physical confrontation fills the field, and the referee’s whistle has become very “moderate”. On October 14, the Chinese Basketball Association released an article entitled “Benchmarking FIBA’s refereeing standards to enhance the competitiveness of the Men’s Basketball World Series”, which talked about the whistleblower standards for the new season.

The following is the full text:

The Chinese Basketball Association is the most populous member among the more than 200 members of the International Basketball Federation. Chinese basketball is also an important and iconic segment of international basketball in Asia and the world. In order to better keep the standards and levels of Chinese basketball in line with international basketball Consistently, to comprehensively improve the competitiveness of Chinese basketball, especially the men’s team in the World Series, the 2022-2023 CBA Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League’s refereeing standards have been fully benchmarked with FIBA. Around the concept of international refereeing in the new season of the CBA league, experts from the referee committee of the Chinese Basketball Association answered this.

What are the reasons for the change of the CBA referee in the new season?

In recent years, due to a variety of force majeure factors, Chinese men’s and women’s basketball teams have been training in closed-loop domestic competitions for a long time, and there are fewer opportunities to go abroad to participate in intercontinental competitions or world competitions. Through the men’s basketball Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers held this year, we found that the participating Chinese athletes are very uncomfortable with physical confrontation and refereeing standards in the international arena. From the perspective of refereeing, we also found that there is a certain gap between domestic referees’ referees’ referee concepts, cognition and execution ability and international ones. Therefore, the new season has further clarified the refereeing rules of the CBA league, and fully benchmarked the FIBA’s refereeing rules. latest standard.

How did the changes to the enforcement rules work?

Last season, FIBA ​​conducted professional monitoring and evaluation of 134 CBA league games, and found many places that were inconsistent with FIBA’s refereeing philosophy, such as minor contact being declared a foul, omission of obvious violations, and unlawful fouls. The positive judgment rate is not high. The referee in the new season will fully benchmark against the standards of FIBA, optimize the competition rules of the CBA league in the new season, and try to be consistent with the FIBA ​​basketball rules to the greatest extent possible.

How to let more people know about the new rules of enforcement?

The Chinese Basketball Association Referee Committee and the CBA League will popularize the latest basketball rules both internally and externally through various forms. Before the start of the new CBA season, a training meeting on the new season competition rules was held for the hosts, commentators and some public signal production teams of the rights-holding broadcasting platforms. Athletes, coaches and staff of various clubs have also received special training on the new rules.

In the next step, with the advancement of the CBA league, the popularization of the latest basketball rules and rule interpretations of FIBA ​​will continue, and a special column will be launched through the official platform of the Chinese Basketball Association to interpret the representative cases in the league for the majority of fans.

Implementing and implementing the FIBA ​​refereeing concept and completely aligning with the FIBA ​​standards is not something that can be achieved overnight. All parties need an adaptation process. We also sincerely hope to hear the voices from the majority of practitioners, media, fans and all sectors of society, and strive to strive for Reach consensus at the level of rule cognition in a shorter time and in a wider range to create a better tomorrow for Chinese basketball.

