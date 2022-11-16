Home Sports Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese men’s basketball coach Djordjevic takes over – Teller Report
Sports

Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese men’s basketball coach Djordjevic takes over – Teller Report

by admin
Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese men’s basketball coach Djordjevic takes over – Teller Report

Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese men’s basketball coach Joel Jevic takes over

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-16 11:13

China News Service, November 16. According to news from the Chinese Basketball Association on the 16th, in order to improve the overall competitiveness of the national basketball team in the international arena, the Chinese Basketball Association hired Alexander Djordjevic (Serbian) as the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team. . He will lead the Chinese men’s basketball team to play in the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup, and strive to lead the team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Accompanying Djordjevic is an assistant coach and a fitness coach, who will form the national men’s basketball coaching staff together with the Chinese coach.

Aleksandar Djordjevic has won Olympic, World Cup and European Cup medals many times as a player and head coach. As a coach, he has served many top clubs and created excellent results.

The Chinese Basketball Association would like to thank the former head coach Du Feng for his contribution and dedication to the Chinese men’s basketball team in the past three years. Coach Djordjevic also thanked Coach Du Feng for leading the men’s basketball team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup during the fifth window.

Du Feng said that whether as a player or a head coach, being able to play for the country is the most precious experience and the highest honor. Thanks to the Chinese Basketball Association, all members of the men’s basketball team and all walks of life for their strong support, and will continue to work hard to contribute to Chinese basketball in the future.

See also  Rubio suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee again

Djordjevic will arrive in China on November 18. After completing the immigration quarantine in Hangzhou, he will go to the CBA League competition area to have in-depth exchanges and communication with the Chinese Basketball Association and relevant personnel, and fully start the formation of the Chinese men’s basketball coaching team and the inspection of the national team players Work.

You may also like

Serie A and the World Cup, Juve have...

National team, Albania-Italy: Mancini’s words on the eve

Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross...

Di Francesco: “In my second year, the transfer...

Women’s Italy still ko: Northern Ireland wins 1-0

France, Nkunku injured: miss the World Cup

Atp Finals, Ruud beats Fritz and is in...

Cristiano Ronaldo on English TV talks about the...

Juventus, interview with Rabiot: “With Chiesa and Pogba...

Zhang Weili regains UFC gold belt-Sports-中工网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy