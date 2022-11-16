Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese men’s basketball coach Joel Jevic takes over

China News Service, November 16. According to news from the Chinese Basketball Association on the 16th, in order to improve the overall competitiveness of the national basketball team in the international arena, the Chinese Basketball Association hired Alexander Djordjevic (Serbian) as the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team. . He will lead the Chinese men’s basketball team to play in the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup, and strive to lead the team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Accompanying Djordjevic is an assistant coach and a fitness coach, who will form the national men’s basketball coaching staff together with the Chinese coach.

Aleksandar Djordjevic has won Olympic, World Cup and European Cup medals many times as a player and head coach. As a coach, he has served many top clubs and created excellent results.

The Chinese Basketball Association would like to thank the former head coach Du Feng for his contribution and dedication to the Chinese men’s basketball team in the past three years. Coach Djordjevic also thanked Coach Du Feng for leading the men’s basketball team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup during the fifth window.

Du Feng said that whether as a player or a head coach, being able to play for the country is the most precious experience and the highest honor. Thanks to the Chinese Basketball Association, all members of the men’s basketball team and all walks of life for their strong support, and will continue to work hard to contribute to Chinese basketball in the future.

Djordjevic will arrive in China on November 18. After completing the immigration quarantine in Hangzhou, he will go to the CBA League competition area to have in-depth exchanges and communication with the Chinese Basketball Association and relevant personnel, and fully start the formation of the Chinese men’s basketball coaching team and the inspection of the national team players Work.