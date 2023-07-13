Chinese Basketball Association Faces Scrutiny as Sponsors Question Youth Women’s Team Performance

Chinese Basketball Scandal: Sponsors Demand Explanation for Poor Performance of National Youth Women’s Basketball Team

The U16 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup took an unexpected turn as the Chinese women’s basketball team faced the Samoan women’s basketball team. The National Youth Women’s Basketball Team managed to secure a 94-49 victory, putting an end to their losing streak.

Samoan, a small island country in the southern Pacific Ocean with a population of only 197,000, proved to be a formidable opponent for the Chinese team. In the first quarter, the national youth women’s basketball team led by only two points with a score of 15-13. This raised eyebrows, as head coach Li Xin opted for a controversial decision to start with four guards. Fortunately, the opponent’s limited strength played in favor of the Chinese team as they gradually widened the point difference, ultimately clinching a resounding victory.

While the victory against Samoa was commendable, it shed a light on the team’s recent poor performance. In the previous game against the Japanese national youth women’s basketball team, the Chinese team experienced a devastating 26-point loss with a final score of 44-70.

The defeat did not go unnoticed, and the sponsors of the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team were left frustrated. Wuhan Shengfanji, a sponsor of the team, sent a letter of doubt to the Chinese Basketball Association. According to reports, Wuhan Shengfanji entrusted the Hubei Shengfan Public Welfare Foundation to donate 1.2 million yuan to the Basketball Association for the youth women’s basketball career and the U-series events, with the funds intended for preparation purposes, including the U16 Women’s Basketball World Cup scheduled for this year.

However, after five months of training, the sponsor found the team’s performance incomprehensible and unacceptable. They expressed their concerns to the Chinese Basketball Association, questioning whether it was a matter of team selection or coaching ability. The sponsor demanded an explanation for the lackluster performance.

This situation has put the Chinese Basketball Association under immense pressure. If the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team fails to achieve satisfactory results, the association will undoubtedly face backlash from public opinion. Yao Ming, the head of the Basketball Association, may need to provide answers to the sponsors and the public. The sponsors, in particular, are eagerly awaiting a response.

It remains to be seen how the National Youth Women’s Basketball competition will unfold. The Basketball Association must address the concerns raised by the sponsors and seize the opportunity to turn the team’s performance around. The success of the team and the reputation of basketball in China are at stake.

