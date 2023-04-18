Chinese Basketball Association fines Shanghai and Jiangsu men’s basketball teams 2023-04-18 10:20:32.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Wang Jingyu, Li Bowen, Cao Yibo

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association issued an announcement on the 17th, identifying Shanghai Jiushi Basketball Club Jiushi Basketball Team (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai Team”) and Jiangsu Kendia Basketball Club Suzhou Kendia Basketball Team (hereinafter referred to as “Jiangsu Team”) ) In the CBA league playoffs, there was a negative game situation, and heavy penalties were imposed on the two teams and related personnel.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association stated in the announcement: “After inspection, it is determined that the Shanghai Jiushi team’s second negative game in the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League playoffs is true; Suzhou Kendia team In the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League playoffs, 12 scored 8 and the third negative game is true. The behavior of the two teams seriously violated the spirit of sportsmanship.”

According to Article 33 of the “Chinese Basketball Association Disciplinary Guidelines and Punishment Regulations” and with reference to Article 81 of the “2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League Disciplinary Guidelines”, the Chinese Basketball Association Discipline and Ethics Committee made the following punishments:

1. Disqualification of Shanghai Team and Jiangsu Team’s 2022-2023 season competition rankings and 2022-2023 season competition qualifications;

2. The Shanghai Jiushi Basketball Club and Jiangsu Kendia Basketball Club will each reduce the league funds by RMB 5 million;

3. For Li Chunjiang, the head coach of the Shanghai team, his coach registration qualification will be suspended within 5 years from the date of the punishment decision; for Li Nan, the head coach of the Jiangsu team, his coach registration qualification will be suspended within 3 years from the date of the punishment decision;

4. Shi Linjie, general manager of Jiangsu Kendia Basketball Club, shall be restricted from engaging in basketball-related activities within 5 years from the date of this penalty decision. Jiang Yusheng, general manager of Shanghai Jiushi Basketball Club, will be restricted from engaging in basketball-related activities within 3 years from the date of this penalty decision.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, said at a briefing on the morning of the 17th that this (the past weekend) was a very heavy weekend. Both clubs have a long history. The history of the Jiangsu team can be traced back to the first year of the league. Both teams have produced milestone figures, as well as (Chinese basketball) Hall of Fame figures. The more I talk about it, the more sad I feel. When it comes to sports, the most important thing is credibility, not even ability. Credibility is what every person, every team, league and association lives on. The impression and lessons of this incident are profound, and it is necessary to change some things through this incident, so that the price already paid becomes valuable.

Article 33 of the “Chinese Basketball Association Disciplinary Guidelines and Punishment Regulations” stipulates that violations and violations of the “Basketball Rules” and the “Chinese Basketball Association Arena Management Industry Standards” related to sportsmanship and fighting spirit, the performance on the court and the strength of the team are obvious. If it does not meet the requirements, it will be determined as a passive game after investigation by the disciplinary department. Article 81 of the “2022-2023 Season China Men’s Basketball Professional League Disciplinary Guidelines” stipulates that if one or both parties are found to be negatively competing after investigation and deliberation, the China Basketball Federation has the right to: 1. Impose a reduction of club league funds for negatively competing clubs Or a fine of 5 million yuan; 2. If the circumstances are bad, all league funds of the club will be deducted and recovered, the competition ranking will be cancelled, the club’s qualifications will be suspended for 1 to 2 years, and the coaching staff or staff who instigate or participate in negative competitions will be punished and the season will be cancelled. Participation qualifications, it is recommended to suspend (stop) the registration qualifications of the coaching staff members in the Chinese Basketball Association for 3 to 5 years.

Zhang Xiong, CEO of China Basketball Federation (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. (referred to as CBA), said when talking about the definition of negative competition, in simple terms, (negative competition refers to) one or both parties violate the principle of winning for a specific purpose The act of using the rules to strategically abandon the game. When explaining that different personnel are punished in different degrees, he said: “According to the two management regulations, and then based on the facts of the investigation, the severity of the violation of regulations and discipline, and the awareness of the punished object, the punishment will be made based on the comprehensive consideration of the behavior. decision, (for) the discretion of the parties is different.”

Zhang Xiong revealed that after the second game between the Shanghai team and the Jiangsu team, the staff of the CBA company at the game site gave feedback on the relevant situation of the game to the company in a timely manner, and the company also promptly asked the relevant clubs after the game. And remind the team about the follow-up games. In addition, CBA has a long-term cooperation with Sports Radar, which monitors sports betting. After the two games mentioned above, the company issued an investigation report as soon as possible. At present, in the reports received by the CBA company, there is no hint that the game is suspected of gambling or other manipulation of the game, but further investigations will be conducted on the matter in the future.

According to Xu Jicheng, vice chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, the investigation and handling were carried out in accordance with laws, regulations and disciplines. In the more than 60 hours after the incident, the relevant parties fully understood the situation and checked the facts, and finally formed the current result. The relevant investigation will continue in depth.