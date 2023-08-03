Chinese Basketball Star Liu Yutong: Embracing Comparisons and Overcoming Injury for the Love of the Game

Title: Liu Yutong, Team General of Chinese Women’s Basketball, Poised for Semifinals Against Chinese Taipei, Shrugs Off Comparisons to NBA Stars

August 3, 2022

Chengdu, China – In the lead up to the highly anticipated women’s basketball semifinals at the Chengdu Universiade, Team China‘s general Liu Yutong, known for her formidable skills on the court, remains unfazed by comparisons to NBA stars and is eager to secure a spot in the finals.

Tonight at 19:30, China will go head-to-head against Chinese Taipei in what promises to be a thrilling match. As the teams brace themselves for the showdown, Liu Yutong took some time to address the media.

When asked about being referred to as the “female O’Neill” and “big baby”, in comparison to NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Glen Davis, Liu Yutong responded with humility, stating, “I don’t care about the titles, as long as everyone likes them.” Her focus on the game and team dynamics is evident in her response, placing emphasis on her dedication to the sport rather than personal accolades.

Reflecting on her journey as a basketball player, Liu Yutong expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent China at the Universiade. “This is the first time I have played on behalf of China since I was 18 years old,” she shared. “I thank the Universiade for giving me this opportunity. The people of Sichuan like us very much, thank you for your love.”

However, amid the excitement, Liu Yutong also revealed that she had sustained an injury during China‘s previous game against Brazil. Despite a torn left foot, Liu Yutong soldiered on with the help of her teammates and managed to complete the game. She hopes that her determination and perseverance will inspire more people to fall in love with basketball.

As the semifinals draw near, Liu Yutong’s tenacity and unwavering focus will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Team China‘s pursuit of victory. With the support of their passionate fans, the athletes aim to make their mark on the court, showcasing their skills and determination to emerge as champions in the Chengdu Universiade.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast of the exciting matchup between China and Chinese Taipei on Netease News.

