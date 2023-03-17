Chinese boxer Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight international gold belt 2023-03-17 09:45:30.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Dong Yixing, Xia Liang

The WBA (World Boxing Association) Professional Boxing Championship was held in Zhejiang Yongkang Sports Center Gymnasium on the 16th. Chinese boxer Lu Bin knocked down Thai Gansa in the first round and won the WBA super flyweight international gold belt.

Before this game, the 28-year-old Lu Bin had 2 wins and 1 loss in his career, and 1 KO (knockout) opponent; the 25-year-old Gansa had a record of 24 wins and 4 losses, and 10 KO opponents. Gansa started his professional boxing career at the age of 15. He won 16 consecutive victories at the beginning of his career.

After the start of the game, the two sides quickly entered the rhythm. Lu Bin hit the opponent with multiple forward jabs and punched combination punches. At only 1 minute and 39 seconds into the first round, Lu Bin punched his opponent in the abdomen with a heavy punch and won by KO cleanly, fulfilling his pre-match promise to keep the gold belt in his hometown.

“Today is my first game in Yongkang, which is a good start. I hope that after I get the gold belt today, I can continue to challenge for the world gold belt.” Lu Bin said after the game.

In the co-main event of the night, Thai veteran Aikawe Komani was injured at the end of the fifth round, and Chinese boxer Yeerlan Nurlanbek won by TKO (technical knockout) to win the WBA super lightweight East Asian gold medal belt. In other competitions, Chinese boxers Tao Zhongchao, Zhang Zhaoxin, Yergalahas Laaibek and Wu Hanyun defeated their respective opponents.