Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 11. According to the FIDE news, the “Wuling Mountain Rift Valley Cup” China Chess League A ended on the 10th in Fuling, Chongqing, with two rounds of the fourth match day. In the fourth round of quick chess, after quickly beating Beijing team young Zhang Di, Ding Liren’s quick chess real-time rating reached 2838.6 points, surpassing chess king Carlsen, and rose to the world‘s first.

In 2012, FIDE introduced fast and ultra fast chess grades, and like slow chess grades, they are updated and published once a month. Before the start of this league, Ding Liren’s quick chess score was inactive, because the last time Ding Liren participated in an offline quick chess tournament was more than two years ago. At that time, Ding Liren’s quick chess score reached 2836 points, ranking second in the world. Carlsen was ranked No. 1 in the world with 2,886 points. After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, Carlsen participated in the World Cup, the Rapid Chess Super Rapid Chess World Championship and the third leg of the Super Tour respectively.

In the first four rounds of this year’s league quick chess competition, Ding Liren won 3 wins and 1 draw. His quick chess rating edged up by 2.6 points to 2838.6 points, surpassing Carlsen and becoming the world‘s number one.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Ding Liren has ranked first in the world in three grades. In July 2016, Ding Liren’s ultra-fast chess score reached 2,875 points, surpassing world champion Carlson and American chess player Hikaru Mura, ranking first in the world.