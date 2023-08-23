Chinese Children Embrace Tai Chi in Preparation for the Asian Games

Hangzhou Gears Up to Welcome Asian Games with Tai Chi Performance

As the Asian Games draw near, the excitement in Hangzhou about hosting the event is rapidly building. In preparation for the grand occasion, a group of energetic and adorable children in the Cultural Auditorium of Qingyuan Village, Dayang Town, Jiande City, are following the lead of their “Literary Village Chief” and Tai Chi Instructor, Wang Zhongliang, to practice Tai Chi.

Playing Tai Chi not only serves as a warm welcome to the Asian Games but also showcases the participants’ style. Tai Chi is not only a symbol of China‘s rich traditional culture but also a national sport that promotes physical fitness and self-cultivation. The graceful art of Tai Chi has enticed numerous children to participate and compete to showcase their skills.

Dressed neatly in red or white costumes, the children enthusiastically followed their master’s instructions, raising their postures, pushing their palms, and throwing punches. “Tai Chi is our national quintessence, and it is our duty to pass it on to the younger generation. We are using it to welcome the Asian Games and add to the atmosphere of national fitness,” said Wang Zhongliang.

Qingyuan Village of Dayang Town has recently organized a series of activities, including the “Welcome to the Asian Games with Children’s Heart” event in collaboration with the summer holiday school. College student volunteers have been teaching English to the children, while members of the relevant work committee have provided Tai Chi lessons. The longing and anticipation for the Asian Games are now seamlessly integrated into their summer lives. “In the next step, we will continue to mobilize the masses to actively participate in sports activities to welcome the Asian Games and create a strong atmosphere for the event,” said Jiang Chunsheng, Secretary of the General Party Branch of Qingyuan Village.

The enchanting display by the young Tai Chi enthusiasts in Hangzhou is a testament to the city’s dedication towards hosting a remarkable Asian Games. With their hearts full of excitement and determination, the citizens of Hangzhou eagerly await the start of the games, ready to showcase the city’s charm and hospitality to the world.

