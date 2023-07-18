Chinese College Student Track and Field Team Preparing with Enthusiasm for the upcoming Universiade

Chinese College Student Track and Field Team Prepares for Universiade

2023-07-18

The Chinese college student track and field team is gearing up for the upcoming Chengdu Universiade, displaying great enthusiasm and determination. The highly anticipated track and field event will take place from August 1st to August 6th in Chengdu, China.

CCTV News reports that the track and field event at the Chengdu Universiade will see the production of a record-breaking 50 gold medals, the highest number of gold medals among all the events. This further emphasizes the importance of this competition for the Chinese athletes.

Currently, some athletes from the Chinese University Track and Field Team are attending a training camp in Qinhuangdao, Hebei. The training camp, held at the Qinhuangdao training base of the State General Administration of Sport, is catering to athletes specializing in middle and long-distance running, javelin throw, triple jump, and other disciplines.

Leading up to the Universiade, the coach has emphasized the need for athletes to adapt to the weather, adjust their state of mind, and focus on injury prevention. The training plan for each athlete includes strength training, special training, and general endurance training. With full commitment, some athletes have been training in Qinhuangdao for three weeks and have now entered the controlled training phase.

The Chinese college student track and field team for the Chengdu Universiade consists of 116 members, with 90 athletes coming from 36 different colleges and universities across the country. They are set to compete in all 50 individual track and field competitions, representing the potential of Chinese college sports.

The Universiade serves as a valuable platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, and the Chinese college student track and field team is determined to make their mark. With their hard work, dedication, and the support of their coaches and the public, they are poised to bring home a significant number of medals in the upcoming competition.

