Chinese Delegation Dominates Hangzhou Asian Para Games with Unprecedented Success and Inspiring Spirit

Creating the Best Results in History and Showing a Good Spirit—A Summary of the Chinese Delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, October 28

Xinhua News Agency reporter Yu Sihui

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games came to an end on the 28th. At this Games, Chinese disabled athletes worked hard and surpassed themselves, not only creating the best results since the Chinese delegation participated in the Asian Para Games but also blooming a spirit of self-improvement, kindness, and bravery. The radiance of humanity has achieved a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization.

Create the Best Result since Participating in the Asian Paralympic Games

According to statistics, 439 athletes from the Chinese delegation participated in 390 minor events in this event. In addition to winning 214 gold, 167 silver, and 140 bronze medals in total, 521 medals, they also broke the world record 13 times and the Asian record 35 times.

The Chinese delegation continued its glory in its traditional strengths such as track and field and swimming. Track and field athlete Wen Xiaoyan won the women’s 100-meter T37, women’s 200-meter T37, and women’s long jump T37/38 competitions, all with world-record results. Closing ceremony flag bearer and swimmer Jiang Yuyan won a total of 8 medals including 7 golds and 1 bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke S6 level. She is the player with the most gold medals and medals among the contestants.

The Chinese wheelchair fencing team can be called the “dream team” and won 16 out of 18 gold medals. 14 of the 20 gold medals in the weightlifting event were won by the Chinese team.

Chinese players also made breakthroughs in new projects. The Chinese team won 7 golds, 4 silvers, and 3 bronzes in the lawn throws event, ranking first in the medal list in this event. The Hangzhou Asian Para Games is the first time the Chinese team has participated. Head coach Liu Guoqiang said that it only took more than two years for the team to build a venue and organize team training.

Demonstrate the Spirit of Continuous Self-Improvement

Give it your all, respect each other, and empathize with each other. In this Asian Paralympic Games, the vitality and humanity of Chinese athletes are more dazzling than gold medals.

The picture shows Li Zhangyu (left) in the bronze medal match of the men’s C1 level 3000m individual pursuit of track cycling at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on August 26, 2021. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Xiaoyi

“Here! My home! I persist with all my life!” Li Zhangyu’s words after winning the gold medal in the men’s cycling men’s C1 individual 3000m pursuit race were touching. The 35-year-old won a total of 3 gold medals in this event. His smile is very contagious. “I hope to pass on the spirit of self-improvement and struggle to more people through the competition.”

Swimmer Guo Jincheng lost both arms, and the way he finished the race – banging his head against the pool wall, caused awe on the Internet. Guo Jincheng said that when he first started practicing, the top of his head would often bulge and bleed. Later, after practicing more, he gradually got used to it and could properly control the intensity of the impact. “But in world competitions like the Asian Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Games, winning or losing depends on a few tenths of a second. No one will hold back or control the final sprint. They will just grit their teeth and fight hard.”

As the top two Iranian athletes were disqualified due to being late for inspection, Lin Sitong won the gold medal in the women’s javelin F56 competition, but she said she was not happier because of it. “At that time (when the postponement of the awards was announced), I saw two Iranian athletes crying in the athletes’ waiting area.” Lin Sitong’s face showed surprise and regret. When she learned that she would win the gold medal, she described her reaction as “surprised” rather than “surprised.” She said that she actually felt a little sorry and sad for her opponent.

Promote the Development of Sports for People with Disabilities

The outstanding achievements achieved by the Chinese delegation are inseparable from the vigorous development of China‘s disabled sports industry and will also feed back into the disabled sports industry.

Zhao Sujing, deputy head and secretary-general of the Chinese Disabled Persons Sports Delegation, said that since entering the new era, my country’s disabled sports industry has made remarkable achievements, which fully reflect the remarkable achievements of Chinese-style modern development and China‘s human rights protection. The Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou once again provides a major opportunity to showcase the progress and achievements of the cause of persons with disabilities and promote the all-round development of the cause of persons with disabilities.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, China‘s disabled sports have grown from scratch, from weak to strong. In the new journey to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, sports for people with disabilities will surely usher in new breakthroughs and write new legends.

On October 28, the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Xingyu

Zhao Sujing said that the achievements of the Chinese delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games will encourage more disabled people to go out of their homes, actively participate in sports, face life bravely, and become more self-esteem, self-confident, self-reliant, and self-reliant. At the same time, it will promote the development and progress of sports for persons with disabilities in my country, better popularize sports for persons with disabilities, discover and cultivate sports talents for persons with disabilities, and improve competitive levels. In addition, the successful hosting of the Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou and the outstanding achievements of the Chinese delegation have created a good environment and atmosphere for the development of the cause of persons with disabilities, which will help promote the comprehensive development of the cause of persons with disabilities in my country. (Participating reporters: Zhao Jiantong, Ma Sijia, Zhang Zewei, Xu Dongyuan, Hu Jiali, Fang Lie, Zheng Zhi).

