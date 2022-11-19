Source title: Chinese design goes abroad Beijing state-owned enterprise builds the “skeleton” of the main stadium of the World Cup

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is about to start, and 8 world-class stadiums will stage 64 peak duels. The reporter learned that the main steel structure and roof cable-membrane structure of Lusail Stadium, the main stadium of this World Cup, were designed by Beijing Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. This is a super project that Chinese engineers have gone abroad and jointly designed and completed with foreign teams. Lusail Stadium is Qatar’s landmark sports building and World Cup heritage, and will host important events such as the finals and closing ceremonies in this World Cup. Viewed from the front, the stadium looks like a huge golden bowl. The bowl wall is composed of hundreds of golden triangular curtain wall units. The curtain wall extends from bottom to top and extends to the upper part of the stadium, connecting with the roof structure. “The apex elevation and roof cantilever size of the stadium have reached 76 meters, and the stadium can accommodate as many as 92,400 spectators.” Zhu Zhongyi, a national engineering survey and design master and chief structural engineer of Beijing Institute of Construction, introduced that Lusail Stadium is so far It is the professional venue with the largest scale and the largest capacity built overseas by China, and it is also the single cable-net roof building with the largest span and the largest cantilever distance among the same type of cable-net systems in the world. “The architectural shape of Lusail Stadium is magnificent, impactful, and full of details.” Zhu Zhongyi further introduced that overlooking from a height, the roof of the stadium is in the shape of a hyperbolic paraboloid, like an undulating saddle. The space unfolds gracefully, covering the entire stand structure; carefully observing the details of the “saddle”, you can also find that the roof is regularly provided with a large number of small protrusions, presenting an artistic conception of billowing waves. The spectacular and gorgeous architectural effects of the stadium bring visual enjoyment, but bring great challenges to structural design. How to build a safe and efficient “skeleton” for the stadium? Zhu Zhongyi’s team proposed more than 7 structural optimization schemes from the beginning of bidding, and performed detailed calculations for each scheme. See also The Guangdong women's volleyball team ends the eight-year partnership with Evergrande and the coaching team faces dissolution_fang Yan It is understood that the large-span saddle-shaped roof of the stadium with a span of 274 meters adopts an efficient cable-membrane structure system composed of main cable trusses, secondary cable systems and membrane structures. Such a large and complex cable-membrane structure is recognized as one of the most difficult structural types to design. “This kind of cable-membrane structure has high stress efficiency and simple layout, but the design requires morphological analysis. It is necessary not only to stabilize the flexible system composed of cables and membranes in the configuration required by the architectural shape, but also to make the structure have sufficient bearing capacity.” ability and economy, and at the same time, the nonlinear effect brought by the curved surface should also be considered in the design.” Zhu Zhongyi introduced that the team developed a set of comprehensive shape analysis methods for this purpose, which satisfactorily solved the key technical problems of the complex cable-membrane structure, allowing the The “saddle” is elegant and firm. For the main steel structure of the Lusail Stadium, the design team also developed a set of parametric modeling programs, which can conduct multi-scheme research with high efficiency, and finally achieve elegant architectural effects while meeting functional requirements and reducing costs. The amount of steel used is 12,000 tons, reducing the cost of steel structures by 40%. In addition, from the beginning of design to the construction stage, digital technology is applied throughout the project. “The final design results we provide are not traditional two-dimensional drawings, but a visualized three-dimensional BIM model and two-dimensional drawings delivered at the same time.” Zhu Zhongyi introduced that BIM technology is building information modeling, and the team has developed a BIM database and a large number of independent research and development The program has improved the efficiency of BIM modeling and drawing by more than 80% compared with traditional design methods, providing convenience for the integration of design and construction. “At present, world-class engineering projects are often monopolized by well-known European and American design companies. Although excellent domestic construction projects have emerged in recent years, the voice of 'Chinese design' is still rarely heard internationally." Industry experts said, Lu The Purcell Stadium project highlights the initiative of "Chinese design" to go overseas.

