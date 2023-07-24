Chinese Diving Legends Inspire the Next Generation at Fukuoka World Championships

Chinese Diving “Dream Team” Pays Tribute to the Legend

Xinhua News Agency, Fukuoka, Japan, July 23 – China‘s diving “dream team” has always been filled with legends, from Zhou Jihong, Gao Min, Fu Mingxia, Sun Shuwei, to Guo Jingjing, Quan Hongchan… and today’s legends were once young athletes. As the “Guo Jingjings” stand by the pool and look at the new generation, memories of their once glorious figures flash through their minds, representing the inheritance of Chinese divers from generation to generation.

Twenty-two years ago, when Guo Jingjing and Wu Minxia won the women’s doubles 3-meter springboard championship at the World Swimming Championships at the Fukuoka Prefectural Swimming Center, they began their own era. Now, 22 years later, a group of young athletes including Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan, Wang Zongyuan, and Chen Yiwen have taken over the diving baton at the same venue. They have continued to write the legend of China‘s “dream team” and achieved remarkable success by winning 12 gold medals in 13 events at the Fukuoka World Championships.

In the official promotional video of the upcoming 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships, Guo Jingjing is one of the revered legends. Starting from the 2001 Fukuoka World Championships, she grew into a generation’s “diving queen.” Now, active in the familiar diving pool as an official of the FINA Diving Technical Committee, Guo Jingjing continues to pursue her dream for the vigorous development of world diving.

Guo Jingjing expressed, “I used to be an athlete, but now I am a member of the technical committee. Different roles have given me a better understanding and experience of diving. Today’s young athletes have strong abilities, good physical conditions, and can execute more difficult moves in the competition. I am very envious. I could not get so many perfect 10 scores in a competition before.”

As a member of the FINA High Platform Diving Technical Committee, Wu Minxia also witnessed the peak match between Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan in the women’s 10-meter platform. She sighed, “This is where my dream started. Now I see the amazing performance of the younger generation, and I am proud of being a part of Chinese diving.”

Wang Feng, the men’s 1-meter springboard champion at the 2001 Fukuoka World Championships, has also returned to his hometown. Now serving as the coach of the national team, he leads the players on the front line. Wang Feng expressed, “I think of many things when I competed here 22 years ago. I participated in the World Championships for the first time, won the World Championships for the first time, and this is also the first time I returned to the national team to lead the players out. I will guide my players to continue reaching the highest peak in the world.”

Li Na, the Sydney women’s double 10-meter platform champion, also serves on the FINA Diving Committee with Guo Jingjing. They work side by side in the referee’s seat. Li Na said, “I missed the Fukuoka World Championships back then, and now I am in Fukuoka to witness the enduring prosperity of Chinese diving and the thriving development of the world‘s teams.”

In the women’s 10-meter platform final of the Fukuoka World Championships, Chen Yuxi engaged in a thrilling duel with Quan Hongchan and ultimately won the championship with her personal best result. After the game, Chen Yuxi said, “I must have thought about it (winning three consecutive championships) before the game, but I focused more on the game and movements. Fukuoka is a blessed place for the Chinese diving team. I hope to inherit the skills, movements, and achievements of my predecessors and continue to carry the banner.”

Wang Zongyuan, who created history by winning three gold medals at the Budapest World Championships, won two gold medals this time and also led the young player Long Daoyi to victory in the women’s double 3-meter springboard. Wang Zongyuan has been encouraging Long Daoyi, a first-time participant in the World Championships, to communicate with him and overcome his nervousness. Speaking of the diving seniors who created brilliance at this venue, Wang Zongyuan said, “I will work hard, continue to improve, and live up to the expectations of the diving team and seniors.”

The legend of the Chinese diving “dream team” continues to be written in Fukuoka, showcasing the enduring excellence and ambitions of Chinese divers.

