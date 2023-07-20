Chinese Diving Team Dominates at 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships

Swimming Championships: Chinese Diving Team Adds Golden Flower Tour, Wang Liuyi/Wang Qianyi Regret to Win Silver

By Yue Chenxing, Li Jia, Zhou Xin

Fukuoka, Japan – The 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships continued on July 20, showcasing incredible performances by athletes from around the world. The Chinese diving team once again demonstrated their dominance in the competition, securing their tenth gold medal. However, there was a slight disappointment as Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi had to settle for a silver medal in the synchronized swimming women’s doubles free choice final, missing the gold by a mere 0.2103 points.

In the highly anticipated men’s 3-meter springboard final, defending champion Wang Zongyuan showcased his skills and expertise, overcoming the pressure from Mexico’s Osmar. Wang took the lead in the second jump and maintained his position throughout the competition, ultimately clinching the gold medal. His teammate, Long Daoyi, also delivered an impressive performance and secured the bronze medal. Despite his victory, Wang Zongyuan expressed some dissatisfaction with his performance, stating, “I didn’t fully get into the competition state at the beginning, resulting in a subpar first jump. Overall, this final didn’t live up to my expectations and was worse than the semi-final.”

Apart from his triumph in the men’s 3-meter springboard event, Wang Zongyuan also grabbed the gold medal in the men’s doubles 3-meter springboard championship. With two gold medals under his belt, Wang expressed his joy saying, “I am still very happy to defend my title.”

In the Huayou women’s doubles free choice final, twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi took a bold approach, making significant changes to their routine. Although the theme “Cheetah” remained the same as the preliminaries, they modified six out of the seven leg combinations. Wang Liuyi explained, “Based on the feedback from the referees in the preliminaries, we made adjustments to some controversial movements, resulting in a significant change. The final’s difficulty level was reduced.”

Their adjustments paid off as they climbed from a ninth-place finish in the preliminaries to receive the highest artistic performance score in the final. With a total score of 255.2480, they secured the silver medal, finishing behind Austria’s Alexandri sisters. The Japanese duo, Higamoe and Yasunaga Mashiro, walked away with the bronze medal.

Reflecting on their performance, Wang Qianyi commented, “Austria has made great progress in recent years. We didn’t know their level of difficulty before the game. We simply did our best. Every game is different, and we will not lose confidence just because of a single match. It is a valuable experience and a part of our journey.”

In other events, the Chinese team showcased their dominance in some disciplines. In the collective free choice preliminaries, the Chinese team claimed the top spot with 322.2731 points. Moreover, Chinese divers Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani secured the top two spots in the women’s 3-meter springboard diving semifinals, advancing to the final.

However, there were setbacks for the Chinese team as well. In the open water mixed 4X1500m relay competition, the Italian, Hungarian, and Australian teams clinched the top three places, while the Chinese team finished eleventh. In the third round of the women’s water polo group match, the Chinese team suffered a defeat against the Australian team, with a final score of 7-11. This loss resulted in the Chinese team being eliminated from the competition as they ranked last in their group.

On July 21, spectators can look forward to the women’s diving 3-meter springboard final, the Huayou group free choice final, and the third round of the men’s water polo group match against the Italian team.

The 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships continues to captivate audiences with its extraordinary displays of athleticism and fierce competition.

