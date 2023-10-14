Home » Chinese Driver Ma Binyan Achieves Top Ten Result: A Breakthrough in Beihai-Qinzhou Stage


Chinese Driver Ma Binyan Breaks Into Top Ten in Beihai-Qinzhou Stage

Chinese driver Ma Binyan fulfilled his pre-match wish of breaking into the top ten in the Beihai-Qinzhou stage. The 24-year-old driver expressed his satisfaction with his performance, highlighting the improved cooperation with his teammates and the success of his tactics.

Reflecting on the race, Ma Binyan mentioned that he had hoped to make a breakthrough in the sprinting event of the big group, with the support of his teammates. This dream became a reality on October 13th when he achieved a top ten finish. The Beihai City Circle Race on the 12th served as a learning experience for Ma Binyan and his teammates, as they had limited exposure to competing against the world‘s top riders.

In the previous race, Ma Binyan found himself alone in the final kilometer when he lost the protection of his teammates. As a result, he finished in 16th place. The performances of his four teammates, Niu Yikui, Liu Jiankun, Su Haoyu, and Sun Changsheng, were also respectable, with rankings ranging from 30th to 81st.

However, in the following race on the 13th, Ma Binyan and his teammates demonstrated a closer level of cooperation. Although there were no specific roles assigned on the route, they decided that whoever was in good condition would take the lead, while the rest would fully support them until the final kilometer.

This strategy proved successful as the Chinese team held their ground during the entire sprint to the finish line. Ma Binyan, observing the leading driver closely, sprinted with all his might, eventually securing an eighth-place finish in the stage. Lionel Marley, sports director of the Chinese National Road Cycling Team, commended the team’s efforts and attributed their success to their strong team spirit.

Despite having only five riders, the Chinese team displayed remarkable speed, reaching up to 70 kilometers per hour in the last 50 meters, according to Marley. The team’s performance in the Beihai-Qinzhou stage serves as a testament to their determination and progress in the world of cycling.

With Ma Binyan’s achievement, the Chinese team has once again proved their mettle on the international stage, leaving an indelible mark in the Beihai-Qinzhou stage. As the competition continues, expectations are high, and fans eagerly anticipate future victories from the talented Chinese cyclists.

