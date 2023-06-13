Home » Chinese Equestrian Association Endurance Standard Competition kicks off in Yongqing, FEI elite rider Jia Huilin serves as the chief commander of the event_TOM News
On the morning of June 11, it was sponsored by the Chinese Equestrian Association, undertaken by the Yongqing County People’s Government, and executed by Langfang Yuancun Equestrian Sports Co., Ltd. and Beijing Kyushu Golden Horse International Cultural Development Co., Ltd.The 2023 China Equestrian Association Endurance Standard Competition (Yongqing Station) kicked off in the equestrian town of Yongqingyuan Village.

More than one hundred teams of equestrian clubs from Beijing, Shanghai, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan and other dozens of equestrian clubs participated. The participating horses mainly include Arabian horses, Anglo horses, Budyonny horses, domestically improved horses, Sanhe horses, Mongolian horses, etc. In order to reflect the fairness and justice of the event, the referees and veterinarians are composed of registered veterinarians and referees of the Chinese Equestrian Association respectively.

The competition has carried out 40km and 80km endurance competitions. The successful holding of this competition will help Yongqing bid for the FEI one-star endurance race, two-star endurance race, three-star endurance race, and even the bid for the Asian Cup have laid a solid foundation.


During the competition, Indian-style equestrianism, Western Reining performance, Western Equestrian Invitational Tournament (barrel rounding, pile piercing), pony (children’s riding) display, 1200-meter British thoroughbred horse speed race, chariot and horse PK competition, famous Horse shows and more.


At the competition site, the reporter met Jia Huilin, the commander-in-chief of the organizing committee of this event. He is the godfather of Chinese endurance competitions. He is the only FEI four-star rider in China, “FEI Elite Rider”, It is also the rider who has completed the most three-star races in China (accumulated 14 times). In addition to being active in the international and domestic equestrian endurance competitions all the year round, he has also planned, organized, and promoted equestrian endurance competitions in China many times.

Jia Huilin introduced the situation of the China Yongqing Equestrian Endurance Race. He said that the Yongqing Yuan Village Equestrian Town Track has unique characteristics and is one of the best equestrian endurance race tracks in China. It is very suitable for holding the Equestrian Endurance Race. There are many highlights in the endurance race. First, in the three and a half years since 2020, it is the first large-scale national equestrian endurance race held in China. It is mainly a national equestrian master endurance race. An elite rider, a member of the national team, and other riders are also of a higher level, such as two-star, three-star, and one-star riders. The level of the rider is relatively high, and the quality of the horse is also very high. For example, this time The speed of the horse that won the first place reached 25.7 kilometers per hour, which is equivalent to the speed of the international advanced level.


It is reported that Jia Huilin, as an elite rider of the International Equestrian Federation, has indeed made a lot of efforts for the cause of equestrian endurance events in China, and has achieved good results. He expects the development of China‘s equestrian endurance events to be faster and wider, and hopes that the level of Chinese endurance events will become higher and higher and more popular, benefiting the majority of equestrian enthusiasts and contributing to the cause of national equestrian endurance events Make more contributions to development.


