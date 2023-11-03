Chinese Figure Skating Team Gears Up for ISU China Cup, Aims for Impressive Results

Preparing for the Cup of China! The Chinese figure skating team looks forward to making great achievements

Workers Daily – China Workers Network reporter Zhu Yanan and Wang Xianru

On the morning of November 2, the Chinese figure skating team conducted an open skating training at the ice rink on the underground floor of the figure skating hall in the Capital Park. This is the national figure skating training team preparing for the ISU China Cup to be held in early November. Team training for the Figure Skating Grand Prix.

As the fourth station of the 6-station International Skating Union Figure Skating Grand Prix, the host Chinese team has 3 men’s single skating, 3 women’s single skating, 3 pairs of pairs skating and two pairs of ice dance skaters in the China Cup. Qualifications, this is also the figure skating Grand Prix with the largest number of participants for the Chinese team in recent years. Therefore, in addition to Jin Boyang who trains in Canada, men’s single skaters Dai David and Xu Juwen, women’s single skaters An Xiangyi, Chen Hongyi, Zhu Yi, and pairs skaters Peng Cheng/Wang Lei, Zhang Siyang/Yang Yongchao, Wang Yuchen/Zhu Lei and Bing The dance groups Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu and Chen Xizi/Xing Jianing are all concentrated in Beijing to prepare for the new season.

The Chinese figure skating team is determined to make a strong impression at the Cup of China. With such a large number of participants, the team is ready to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best figure skaters in the world.

Jin Boyang, who is currently training in Canada, has been a standout performer for China in recent years. His powerful jumps and technical prowess have earned him numerous accolades. With his experience and dedication to the sport, he is expected to lead the team towards success in the men’s single skating category.

In the women’s single skating category, An Xiangyi, Chen Hongyi, and Zhu Yi are all formidable competitors. They have been training rigorously to perfect their routines and execute flawless performances. With their grace, elegance, and precision, they aim to leave a lasting impression on the judges and the audience.

The pairs skating category also boasts a strong lineup for the Chinese team. The pairs of Peng Cheng/Wang Lei, Zhang Siyang/Yang Yongchao, and Wang Yuchen/Zhu Lei have been working tirelessly to perfect their synchronicity and execute intricate lifts and throws. Their strong partnership and chemistry on the ice will be key to their success.

The ice dance category will also showcase the talents of the Chinese team. The duos of Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu and Chen Xizi/Xing Jianing have been training rigorously to master their intricate footwork and seamless transitions. They aim to captivate the audience with their emotional performances and technical excellence.

The Chinese figure skating team’s dedication and preparation have set high expectations for the upcoming Cup of China. Supported by their passionate fans and the entire nation, they are determined to make a strong showing and achieve great results. The team’s hard work and perseverance will undoubtedly make China proud.