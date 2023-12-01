Home » Chinese Football Association: Assist the AFC in handling the post-match conflict between Zhejiang and Buriram, Thailand – Xinhuanet
Chinese Football Association: Assist the AFC in handling the post-match conflict between Zhejiang and Buriram, Thailand – Xinhuanet

Chinese Football Association: Assist the AFC in handling the post-match conflict between Zhejiang and Buriram, Thailand – Xinhuanet

The Chinese Football Association issued a notice on November 30th, denouncing the post-match conflict between the Zhejiang team and Thailand’s Buriram United in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League group stage. The association announced that it will assist the AFC in handling the incident accordingly.

In the match held on November 29, the Zhejiang team defeated Buriram United with a score of 3:2. However, after the game, a clash between the two teams took place, drawing public attention to the incident.

The Chinese Football Association strongly condemned the stadium conflict, stating that such actions violate the spirit of sports and disrupt the normal order of the stadium, affecting the viewing experience of the fans. The association expressed its opposition to all forms of violence on the field and pledged to assist the AFC in addressing the conflict in accordance with regulations.

Additionally, the Chinese Football Association emphasized its commitment to enhancing the management of clubs and participating entities at all levels. It stated that each club must strictly assume its responsibilities and diligently manage its jurisdiction. The association also stressed the importance of strengthening education and guidance for all players, coaches, and staff, as well as adhering to competition regulations and showing respect for referees, opponents, and the audience.

The Chinese Football Association’s announcement underscores its dedication to maintaining good order on the field and promoting the positive reputation of Chinese football. The association aims to reinforce discipline within the sport and uphold the integrity and sportsmanship of football competitions.

