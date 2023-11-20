Chinese Football Association Holds Anti-Corruption Warning Education Lecture

On November 17, 2023, the Chinese Football Association conducted a special lecture on anti-corruption warning education, as reported on their website. The lecture was held in collaboration with the Shenyang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, with the theme “Smart Anti-corruption Makes Corruption No Escape”. The aim of the lecture was to strengthen the integrity and self-discipline awareness among Chinese Football Association staff, fostering a culture of integrity within football, and paving the way for the new Long March of Chinese football.

During the two-hour lecture, representatives from the Shenyang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision provided insights into the basic knowledge and policies of discipline inspection and supervision work. The focus was on the practical application of big data in empowering discipline inspection and supervision work, encompassing aspects such as big data supervision, case handling, governance, and disclosure. By using typical cases as examples, the lecture demonstrated the powerful function and important role of big data as a “sharp tool” in the fight against corruption. Additionally, the feasibility of big data in assisting football project management was discussed and analyzed, providing practical guidance to the participants.

The event was attended by over 160 individuals, including officials and employees of the Chinese Football Association in Beijing, as well as employees of Ford Power Company and the Chinese Football Association’s preparatory team. The lecture aimed to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical guidance in anti-corruption education.

Copyright and Disclaimer: All content marked with “Zhejiang Online” is the exclusive copyright of Zhejiang Online and may not be reproduced without permission. Authorized reprinting must indicate the source as “Zhejiang Online”.

Tags: Chinese Football Association

Editor: Ma Chicheng

Share this: Facebook

X

