Chinese Football Association Unveils Official Mascot for FA Cup – “Dark Horse Captain”

On August 28th, the Chinese Football Association announced the official mascot for the Chinese Football Association Cup – “Dark Horse Captain.”

In late 2018, the Chinese Football Association reached out to the public for design ideas for the official mascot of the Football Association Cup. They received an overwhelming response, with 103 creative proposals coming from nearly a hundred designers and design companies. After careful consideration, 15 outstanding designs were shortlisted. These designs then underwent voting from March 8th to 26th, 2019, receiving over 20,000 votes. In the end, the “Little Dark Horse” concept, created by designer Hu Renwei, emerged as the winner. After some refinement, this mascot, known as “Dark Horse Captain,” will make its debut at the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup on August 30th-31st.

The “Dark Horse Captain” mascot aims to convey the motto “Dream as a horse, go forward indomitable,” encouraging all participating teams to bravely chase their dreams of becoming champions and to face challenges with resilience. Symbolizing determination and fearlessness, the mascot represents the spirit of overcoming adversity and overcoming obstacles. The colors of the jersey are inspired by the logo of the FA Cup, symbolizing inclusivity and the concept of “Game for All.”

The unveiling of the “Dark Horse Captain” marks a significant milestone in the branding of the FA Cup. It will play a vital role in telling the story of the tournament, bridging the gap between the FA Cup and its fans, promoting fan engagement, and increasing interest and excitement surrounding the event.

According to reports, the Chinese Football Association remains committed to improving the quality of the FA Cup. The introduction of the “Dark Horse Captain” is part of its efforts to enhance and upgrade the tournament, making it an even more captivating football spectacle for all.

Indeed, with the launch of the “Dark Horse Captain,” the FA Cup is poised to continue its growth and become an even more prestigious and appealing football competition.

