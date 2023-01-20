original title:

Chinese Football Association: Resolutely support the investigation of Liu Yi and Chen Yongliang by the discipline inspection and supervision organs

China News Service, Beijing, January 19th. On the 19th, the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association held an enlarged meeting and notified the Executive Committee of the Chinese Football Association and the former Secretary-General Liu Yi was suspected of serious violations of the law. , is currently being investigated by the discipline inspection and supervision agencies.

Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the General Administration of Sports and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Chinese Football Association, and the vice chairman of the association, the resident executive committee and other participants made speeches one by one.

Everyone unanimously stated that the decision of the discipline inspection and supervision agency to investigate Liu Yi and Chen Yongliang fully demonstrated the strong determination and firm will to resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and promote the anti-corruption struggle in the football field; A clear attitude of full coverage and zero tolerance. The Chinese Football Association firmly supports and firmly supports the investigation of Liu Yi and Chen Yongliang by the discipline inspection and supervision organs.

The meeting emphasized that the Chinese Football Association must learn lessons, use cases to promote reforms, use cases to promote governance, and persevere in strengthening the education and management supervision of football practitioners, effectively manage the “key minority” and “key positions”, and promote the “dare to dare” Corruption, can’t be corrupted, and don’t want to be corrupted”, and unswervingly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth. The staff of the association must always keep in mind that there are no exceptions in the face of party discipline and state law, consciously accept supervision, use power according to law, use power impartially, and use power honestly, know the awe, keep fear, keep the bottom line, and strive to create a clean and upright football ecology.

The 11th executive committee of the Chinese Football Association decided to remove Liu Yi from his position and submit it to the general meeting for approval.