Chinese Football Association Suspends Wei Shihao for 6 Games for Insulting Referee

Chinese Football Association: Wei Shihao Suspended for 6 Games for Insulting Referee

Wuhan, July 18th – The Chinese Football Association has handed down a suspension of six games to Wei Shihao, a member of the Wuhan Three Towns Team, for insulting a referee. In addition to the suspension, Wei has also been fined 60,000 yuan.

The incident occurred during the Chinese Super League match between Shanghai Seaport and Wuhan Three Towns on July 12th. Wei Shihao, who was on the bench at the time, was sent off by referee Ma Ning. The Chinese Football Association released a statement explaining their decision: “Based on the referee’s report, match supervision report, video evidence, testimonies from both parties, and the hearing, it was found that in the 45th + 2 minute of the game, after the referee blew the whistle to stop the game, Wei Shihao, a player from Wuhan Three Towns, engaged in unsporting behavior and insulted the referee. As a result, he was shown a red card and sent off from the bench.”

The football association referred to Articles 54 and 48 of their disciplinary guidelines in issuing the punishment. According to these articles, Wei Shihao has been suspended for six games and fined a total of 60,000 yuan.

Insulting referees or officials has serious consequences in the world of football, as it undermines the integrity of the game and the authority of the officials. The Chinese Football Association is committed to maintaining fair play and sportsmanship within the sport and will continue to take strong actions against any misconduct.

The suspension of Wei Shihao will be a blow to the Wuhan Three Towns Team, as the player will be unavailable for a significant portion of the upcoming fixtures. It remains to be seen how the team will cope with his absence and whether they can maintain their performance level without him.

In recent years, the Chinese Football Association has been cracking down on misconduct and disciplinary issues in order to improve the professionalism and image of the sport in China. This latest suspension is a testament to their commitment in maintaining discipline and fair play among the players.

[Responsible editor: Liu Xiaodong]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

