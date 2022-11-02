original title:

Chinese Football Association Women’s Super League: Wuhan maintains a complete victory over Shanghai and Changchun

Xinhua News Agency, Kunming, November 1 (Reporter Yue Ranran) On the 1st, the 13th round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Women’s Super League ended at the Kunming Haigeng Sports Training Base. Wuhan Chegujiang Girls was enough to defeat Henan Jianye Women’s Football Team 3:0, maintaining a complete victory record; Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Women’s Football Team drew 1:1 with Changchun Jiuyin Leasing Women’s Football Team in stoppage time.

Facing the league’s “leader” Wuhan team, the bottom-ranked Henan team used an “iron barrel” defense at the beginning. In the 28th minute, the deadlock on the field was broken, and Wuhan team Zhu Hongguo scored with a long-range “world wave” in the middle. 3 minutes later, Zhu Hongguo scored a free kick and scored another goal. In the 69th minute, Wuhan team foreign aid Temwa rewritten the score to 3:0.

Changchun took the lead in the 43rd minute of the match against Shanghai. Song Duan made a cross from the right and Zhou Ping flanked the goal. After that, the Shanghai team patiently looked for opportunities, but unfortunately the goal was not good. In the stoppage time of the second half, the Shanghai team won a free kick, and Fang Jie scored a “perfect” goal.

In other matches, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic Women’s Football Team lost 0:2 to Guangdong Meizhou Hakka Women’s Football Team; Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team defeated Shandong Sports Lottery Women’s Football Team 1:0; Sichuan Women’s Football Team and Beijing Women’s Football Team scored a goalless draw 0:0.

In the league standings, the Wuhan team leads with 13 victories and leads the second-place Jiangsu team by 13 points.