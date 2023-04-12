Home Sports Chinese football: Unprecedented anti-corruption under the “losing game”, can the cause be found after sliding from the high point to the origin- BBC News 中文
Sports

Chinese football: Unprecedented anti-corruption under the “losing game”, can the cause be found after sliding from the high point to the origin- BBC News 中文

by admin
Chinese football: Unprecedented anti-corruption under the “losing game”, can the cause be found after sliding from the high point to the origin- BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg 800w” alt=”Li Tie” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/3C35/production/_129331451_whatsubject.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national football team, was taken away for investigation in November last year.

In just a few months, the Chinese football management seems to have been caught up in an anti-corruption storm.

Since Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national team, was taken away in November last year, nine high-level Chinese football officials have been announced to be investigated within 120 days, including Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Football Association, and Du Zhaocai, secretary of the Party Committee of the Football Association.

Du Zhaocai, as the deputy director of the General Administration of Sports of China, also serves as the party secretary of the Football Association. He has become the highest-level official of the Chinese Football Association who has been publicly announced to be under investigation so far.

China‘s top sports officials and the Communist Party’s discipline inspection department have said that they will conduct in-depth investigations into corruption in football. When the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the mobile inspection of the State Sports General Administration, it clearly emphasized that it is necessary to “deeply investigate and promote the resolution of corruption in the sports field, especially football, and deep-seated system and mechanism problems.”

You may also like

A well-known striker is a nerd. The last...

Conference League, the matches of the quarterfinals: calendar...

The first match is the peak matchup between...

Lakers earn playoff ticket

Champions: Spalletti “Super Guardiola, I’d drink Turkish coffee…”...

the secrets of today’s challenge – breaking latest...

The life struggle of a muscular fighter: He...

Lakers eke past Wolves; Hawks show life, beat...

NHL: Boston writes in history books

A neighbor from Zaragoza, to jail for not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy