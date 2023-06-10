Chinese Frisbee League finals kick off in Chengdu – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, June 9th (Reporter Chen Di) On the 9th, the 2022-2023 China Frisbee League Finals kicked off at Chengdong Sports Park in Chengdu. 20 teams from 11 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country gathered together Rongcheng will determine the national championship of this Frisbee League.

It is understood that the first China Frisbee League will start in August 2022. After 11 sub-stations and 10 months, the finals will finally land in Chengdu. From June 9th to 11th, 20 teams will have 54 duels in Chengdong Sports Park and Chengdu University of Technology.

In addition, in order to popularize the sport of Frisbee and allow the public to participate in and experience the fun of Frisbee sports, a Frisbee Carnival was organized during the competition, and sponsor display areas, experience areas, entertainment competition areas and other areas were set up, so that the audience can personally experience the charm of Frisbee and enjoy Frisbee joy.