Home » Chinese Frisbee League finals kick off in Chengdu – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Chinese Frisbee League finals kick off in Chengdu – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Chinese Frisbee League finals kick off in Chengdu – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Chinese Frisbee League finals kick off in Chengdu – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1086378" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, June 9th (Reporter Chen Di) On the 9th, the 2022-2023 China Frisbee League Finals kicked off at Chengdong Sports Park in Chengdu. 20 teams from 11 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country gathered together Rongcheng will determine the national championship of this Frisbee League.

It is understood that the first China Frisbee League will start in August 2022. After 11 sub-stations and 10 months, the finals will finally land in Chengdu. From June 9th to 11th, 20 teams will have 54 duels in Chengdong Sports Park and Chengdu University of Technology.

In addition, in order to popularize the sport of Frisbee and allow the public to participate in and experience the fun of Frisbee sports, a Frisbee Carnival was organized during the competition, and sponsor display areas, experience areas, entertainment competition areas and other areas were set up, so that the audience can personally experience the charm of Frisbee and enjoy Frisbee joy.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Wang Meng]


010020020260000000000000011100001129682419

See also  Usa, sentenced to death with convulsions and vomiting. Controversy over drugs

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy