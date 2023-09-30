Chinese Gymnast Zhang Jin Crowned Champion in Women’s Floor Exercise at Hangzhou Asian Games

Competitive Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Exercise: Chinese athlete Zhang Jin wins the championship

On September 29, Chinese gymnast Zhang Jin claimed victory in the women’s floor exercise final of the competitive gymnastics event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. With a score of 13.100 points, Zhang Jin secured the championship title.

The competition took place at the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium, where athletes from various countries showcased their skills and talents on the floor exercise. Zhang Jin’s exceptional performance and precise execution earned her the top spot on the podium.

Notably, South Korean gymnast Lin Xiumin also impressed the judges and audience with her routine, securing the third-place position with a score of 12.800 points. The competition was fierce, but Zhang Jin’s exceptional mastery granted her the gold medal.

During the award ceremony, Zhang Jin, accompanied by North Korean gymnast Kim Sun-hyang, who secured the runner-up position, shared an emotional embrace. The athletes displayed great sportsmanship and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In another photo from the ceremony, third runner-up, South Korean gymnast Lin Xiumin, was captured reflecting on her performance. The competitors showcased their dedication and commitment to their craft, leaving a lasting impression on the spectators.

The award ceremony also demonstrated unity and friendship among the gymnasts. Zhang Jin, Kim Sun-hyang, and Lin Xiumin stood together during the celebration, representing their countries and the bonds formed through the competition.

Zhang Jin’s exceptional performance and victory in the women’s floor exercise final solidified her position as a standout athlete at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Her hard work and talent were recognized on the international stage, bringing pride to her country and inspiring future generations of gymnasts.

The Hangzhou Asian Games continue to captivate audiences with thrilling and awe-inspiring gymnastics performances, showcasing the skill, precision, and artistry of these talented athletes from across Asia.