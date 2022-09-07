Home Sports Chinese Ice Hockey Association: 2022 National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship postponed – Entertainment Daguan – Market Information Network
Chinese Ice Hockey Association: 2022 National Women's Ice Hockey Championship postponed

Chinese Ice Hockey Association: 2022 National Women's Ice Hockey Championship postponed

Chinese Ice Hockey Association: 2022 National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship postponed

Market Information Network 2022-09-07

On the 6th, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association issued a notice to postpone the 2022 National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The notice reads: “At present, the epidemic situation is still severe and complex, and the country continues to exhibit the characteristics of multiple points, wide coverage, and mass distribution. It is not easy to determine the subsequent development of the epidemic situation. In order to implement the spirit of the “Special Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control in the General Administration of Sport” The national epidemic prevention and control “strictly control gathering activities and reduce the flow of people” and other related requirements, reduce the risk of virus transmission in events and activities, and ensure the safety of ice hockey teams and related personnel. After comprehensive research and judgment, it was originally scheduled for September The 2022 National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship in Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province, will be postponed.”

It is reported that this year’s women’s ice hockey championship was originally scheduled to be held from September 21 to 28, 2022, and the postponed date has not yet been announced.

