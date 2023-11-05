Chinese Intellectual Sports Enter New Chapter with Successful Conclusion of National Mind Games

The Fifth National Mind Games concluded in Hefei, Anhui Province, with nearly 5,000 contestants gathering to compete in silent, black and white games. This year’s event marked the largest in the history of the Intellectual Games, with over 3.8 million participants and a wide range of age groups, spanning from 6 to 76 years old.

Zhu Guoping, the director of the Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, praised the event’s success, highlighting its significant impact on the development of intellectual sports. The Wise Games featured various categories, including community, parent-child, and online groups, allowing for broader participation and showcasing the diverse talents and skills of enthusiasts.

Wang Jianxin, the deputy director of the Comprehensive Development Department of the Chess and Card Sports Management Center, mentioned that the inclusion of public open group competitions was an important measure to promote participation and enhance the cultural life of the public. The event provided a platform for amateurs to display and communicate, fostering a sense of participation, gain, and happiness among the people.

The event also aimed to innovate the games and expand their reach. In addition to traditional competitions, the organizers introduced sections such as exhibitions, discussions, and advancements. Offline events, including Rubik’s Cube, memory, e-sports, and drones, were held alongside the online Intellectual Games finals. The 2023 China·Hefei Smart Sports Expo was launched, attracting more than 300 brands and showcasing the integration of sports, culture, and industry.

The combination of AI and intellectual sports was a significant topic of discussion at the AI and Mental Sports Forum held during the event. Industry professionals emphasized the importance of embracing technology to promote high-quality development in the field of mental sports.

The overall level of intellectual sports in China has continued to improve, with the National Intellectual Games evolving into the largest and highest-level comprehensive intellectual sports event in the country. Participants, such as Li Minghua, a national-level bridge referee, noted the rising overall level seen in this year’s event. He expressed hopes for the further expansion of intellectual sports projects and increased participation.

The event also aimed to encourage young enthusiasts, with Go world champions and Asian Games champions visiting campuses and providing motivation for young Go players. The addition of community and parent-child groups in the Five Wisdoms Association reflects the industry’s recognition of the importance of promoting young players and increasing their involvement.

The event also emphasized exploring new paths for AI to contribute to the advancement of intellectual sports. The Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration expressed their commitment to innovation and maintaining integrity while conforming to the development trend.

Overall, the Fifth National Mind Games served as a platform for thousands of contestants to display their skills, bringing glory and recognition to intellectual sports in China. The event showcased the diversity, inclusivity, and potential of the field, setting the stage for future developments in the industry.

