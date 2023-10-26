Chinese Legion Dominates Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games with 157 Gold Medals

Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games·Full-day Comprehensive丨Far ahead, Chinese Legion 157 gold medals

Hangzhou, China – On October 26th, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games awarded 89 gold medals, with the Chinese team dominating the event by winning an impressive 39 gold medals on that day alone. This brings the team’s total gold medal count to an astonishing 157, putting them far ahead of other participating nations.

As of the 26th, the Chinese team sits comfortably at the top of the medal list with 157 gold medals, 128 silvers, and 108 bronzes. The Iranian team and the Japanese team follow closely behind, securing the second and third positions with 32 and 30 gold medals respectively.

The day witnessed the setting of new world records in various sporting venues. In the track and field competition, China‘s Wen Xiaoyan broke the women’s 100m T37 world record with an impressive time of 12.59 seconds. This achievement adds to her previous world record-breaking performances in the long jump and 200 meters, leaving her hungry to push her limits even further at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

Other notable world records were set that day, including Indonesia’s Karisma Ivi, who won the women’s 100-meter T42 competition with a time of 14.37 seconds, and Iran’s Rezai Moin, who broke the men’s javelin F33 world record with a throw of 27 meters 07.

Track and field proved to be a major gold medal contributor, with 26 gold medals awarded on the day. The Chinese team claimed 12 of these victories. Meanwhile, swimming also excelled, securing 18 gold medals, with the Chinese team winning 11 of them.

China‘s dominance extended to weightlifting as well, where Tan Yujiao set a new world record in the women’s 67kg category. Successfully completing four attempts, she clinched the championship with a lift of 141kg. Out of the four gold medals awarded in weightlifting that day, China proudly claimed three.

Archery also delivered good news for the Chinese team. In the men’s W1 double team open final, Zhang Tianxin and Han Guifei defeated the South Korean team with a score of 147:144, not only winning the gold medal but also setting a new world record.

Another highlight was the Chinese women’s wheelchair basketball team, which emerged victorious in their final match against the Japanese team, winning by a resounding margin of 61-30 to claim the gold medal. In the blind football match, the Chinese team secured a 1-0 victory over Thailand, winning all four games and accumulating 12 points. They advanced to the final one round ahead of schedule and await a thrilling showdown with the Iranian team, which also secured an early spot in the final, on October 28th.

Unfortunately, the Chinese men’s wheelchair basketball team fell short in the semi-finals, losing to the South Korean team with a score of 39-74 and missing out on the final. In the semi-finals of sitting volleyball, the Chinese men’s team fought valiantly against the Kazakhstan team but narrowly lost with a score of 2-3.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games have been an extraordinary showcase of talent, determination, and triumph. The Chinese team’s outstanding performance, with an unprecedented total of 157 gold medals, further solidifies their dominance in the Paralympic arena. As the Games progress, athletes from all participating nations continue to inspire and awe spectators, demonstrating the power of the human spirit and the pursuit of excellence.