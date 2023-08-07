Chinese Men’s 4X100m Relay Team Clinches Gold in Thrilling Finale

Chinese Team Wins Men’s 4X100m Relay at Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu, August 6 – In a thrilling race, the Chinese team emerged as the champions in the men’s 4X100m relay final at the Chengdu Universiade on August 6. Chen Jiapeng, Chen Guanfeng, Yan Haibin, and Deng Zhijian displayed exceptional skill and tenacity as they competed in the rain and secured victory with a time of 38.80 seconds. The result was only six thousandths of a second faster than the runner-up Thailand team, showcasing the intense competition.

Deng Zhijian, who ran the final stretch for the Chinese team, achieved a remarkable comeback, overtaking the competition during the handover despite being noticeably behind. “This is track and field. It is a sport full of surprises and hopes. You never know what will happen in the next second, so you must not give up until the last second!” exclaimed Deng Zhijian, unable to contain his excitement after the game.

The finish line was crossed by both the Chinese and Thai teams almost simultaneously, leaving players and spectators uncertain about the championship outcome. Thunderous cheers erupted from the auditorium until the final score was displayed on the big screen. Yan Haibin, the third player, rushed to Deng Zhijian in excitement and hugged him tightly, celebrating their triumph.

“When I handed over to him (Deng Zhijian), I was very clear that we were behind. But he overtook him in the last tens of meters, which really moved me,” shared Yan Haibin.

Chen Guanfeng, who secured the third place in the men’s 100m at the Universiade, admitted that he did not witness his teammates’ final sprint. “I’m short-sighted, so I’m not very sure of their final position, and I can’t read the words on the big screen,” Chen Guanfeng explained. “But I trust my teammates very much. I believe that we can maintain our advantages and overcome our disadvantages!”

Amidst the windy and rainy conditions, Chen Jiapeng, the first baton, concluded at the post-match press conference, “It’s windy and rainy today, but after the storm, there will be a rainbow!”

This victory marked the debut of a new lineup for the Chinese team in the men’s 4X100m relay event. “As a brand-new lineup, we won the championship for the first time in the World Series, which proves that Chinese sprinting is still strong and vibrant,” said Chen Guanfeng. “This is a good boost to our morale before the Asian Games. However, we still have a lot of details to improve upon in the handover.”

Looking ahead, Chen Guanfeng expressed ambitious goals for the future. “Break the national record, stand on the highest podium in the Asian Games, and continue to shock the world.”

The victory of the Chinese team has provided great inspiration for the nation’s sprinters and has set the stage for an exciting showdown at the upcoming Asian Games.

Contributing Writers: Huang Yaoman, Li Chunyu

