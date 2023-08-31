Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Falls Short in Basketball World Cup, Misses Top 16

Chinese men’s basketball team suffers defeat against Puerto Rico and fails to advance to top 16 in Basketball World Cup

Manila, August 31, 2023 – The Chinese men’s basketball team faced a disappointing loss against Puerto Rico in their last group match of the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Despite their best efforts, the Chinese team was defeated with a score of 89-107, placing them at the bottom of Group B and eliminating their chances of entering the top 16.

In the game, the Chinese team had all their players back in the lineup. Zhao Rui led the team in scoring with 16 points, while Zhao Jiwei and Hu Mingxuan contributed 14 and 12 points respectively. However, the Chinese team struggled with rebounding and second-chance points, allowing Puerto Rico to dominate in these aspects of the game.

Reflecting on the loss, Hu Mingxuan commented, “Everyone showed great fighting spirit and energy on both offense and defense in today’s game. Unfortunately, we fell short in some defensive details. It’s a pity that we couldn’t secure the win.”

Prior to this match, the Chinese team suffered back-to-back losses against Serbia and South Sudan, while Puerto Rico had one win and one loss. Both teams were eager to win in order to secure a spot in the next round. The last time these two teams faced each other in the Basketball World Cup was 13 years ago, with Puerto Rico emerging victorious by 8 points.

The game attracted a large number of Chinese fans, with supporters cheering for the team throughout the match. Despite playing away from home, the Chinese team felt the love and support from their fans in the stands.

The Chinese team made adjustments to their starting lineup for this crucial match, with Hu Mingxuan replacing Li Kaier. Initially, Zhao Rui led the team’s offense with his height advantage, but Puerto Rico responded with consistent outside shooting, building a 10-point lead. Towards the end of the second quarter, the Chinese team struggled on offense, allowing Puerto Rico to extend their lead. At halftime, the Chinese team faced a 15-point deficit.

In the second half, the Chinese team showed resilience and managed to cut the lead to under 10 points. However, the Puerto Rico team demonstrated their strength as a seasoned team by executing on both ends of the court. In the end, Puerto Rico emerged victorious with an 18-point advantage.

Puerto Rico’s guard, Waters, led the game in scoring with 22 points and 6 assists. Romero, their center, recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The head coach of the Chinese team, Djordjevic, recognized the opponent’s smart play and their ability to capitalize on the team’s mistakes. He stressed the need for the team to regroup and focus on the next game, stating, “Tomorrow is a brand new game. We must remain calm and smarter on the defensive end.”

On the 31st, the Chinese team will face Angola, the third-place team in Group A, in the qualifying round. The team will be looking to bounce back and secure a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

