Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Falls to Lithuania, Suffers Two-Game Losing Streak in Chengdu Universiade

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Suffers Second Consecutive Defeat at Chengdu Universiade against Lithuania

Chengdu, July 30 – In a highly anticipated match in Group A of the second round of the Chengdu Universiade men’s basketball preliminaries, the Chinese team faced off against Lithuania. Unfortunately, the Chinese team fell short with a scoreline of 67-79, marking their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Prior to this game, the Chinese team made adjustments to their starting lineup. Yang Xihao from Tsinghua University replaced Li Yiyang from Xiamen University. However, the Chinese team struggled to convert their layup attempts and were unable to contain Lithuania’s counterattacks. Despite a few impressive layup shots, the Chinese team had a low shooting percentage in the first quarter, allowing Lithuania to take a 23-14 lead.

In the second quarter, the Chinese team launched several strong attacks with Chen Guohao and Zou Yang scoring six points. However, their attempts at three-point shots were unsuccessful. As the quarter progressed, the frustration among Chinese team members grew evident, leading to an increase in turnovers and fouls. The Lithuanian team ended the first half with a commanding 42-24 lead.

The Chinese team began the second half by scoring four consecutive points within one minute. They managed to launch a swift counterattack after a block, earning applause from the crowd. They even scored two consecutive goals. However, with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Lithuanian team regained their momentum and extended their lead to 59-46 by the end of the quarter.

The Chinese team displayed an offensive burst at the start of the fourth quarter, significantly increasing their shooting percentage and narrowing the point difference to just seven points within the first three minutes. However, the Lithuanian team effectively contained the Chinese team’s momentum through possession and passing, ultimately securing a 79-67 victory.

“I didn’t perform well in the first half, losing too many rebounds, and our offensive and defensive transitions lacked speed. In the second half, the players showed more determination and played to their strengths,” said Chen Lei, the head coach of the Chinese team, after the match. He expressed confidence that the team’s performance would improve in the coming games.

The Chinese team will now regroup and prepare for their upcoming matches in the Chengdu Universiade men’s basketball preliminaries, hoping to bounce back from their disappointing start and secure a spot in the later stages of the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

