Original title: Chinese men’s basketball team: new faces bring freshness

The new year’s international competition is about to start, and the new Chinese men’s basketball team is ready to go.

Recently, the Chinese men’s basketball team started training in Shanghai to prepare for the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers. Although the record of “qualifying” ahead of schedule has reduced the pressure on the team’s shoulders, the new foreign teachers and new faces of the players have made this Chinese men’s basketball team attract much attention.

Ten years later, foreign teachers will start

On February 11, at the Chinese Men’s Basketball Media Open Class, the new coach, Serbian Djordjevic, affirmed the players who participated in the training camp. “The players gave me very positive feedback, and they are very willing to play. What I do is to make the players ready, have the confidence to face any opponent, and go all out to play in the world preliminaries.”

The last foreign coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team dates back to the Greek Janakis 10 years ago. After the defeat in the Asian Championships and the team fell into a trough, the Chinese men’s basketball team has experienced three local coaches, Gong Luming, Li Nan, and Du Feng. At the critical moment of preparations for the Men’s Basketball World Cup, the “foreign handsome” is used again, and the team is looking forward to transformation and better results.

Prior to this, the Chinese men’s basketball team had already obtained tickets to the World Cup in advance during the fifth world preliminaries window. “I am very grateful to Coach Du Feng and the players who have participated in the qualifiers.” Djordjevic said that he hopes to observe the players and run the team through the next games. “The first is to help players adjust their bodies, and the second is to help players better understand the international arena.”

In Djordjevic’s view, a better understanding of the international arena requires more high-intensity warm-up games. “If you want to beat a team, you have to play more games with it, so that you can adapt to their game rhythm, and at the same time find breakthroughs based on their characteristics.”

In the last Men’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese men’s basketball team at home only won one victory, failed to qualify from the group stage, lost the opportunity to go straight to the Tokyo Olympics, and ended the record of nine consecutive Olympic Games. This summer’s Men’s Basketball World Cup record will determine whether the Chinese men’s basketball team can go straight to the Paris Olympics.

Faced with the pressure of “assessment”, Djordjevic admitted frankly that the team needs to have a sense of urgency, but it should not be too anxious.

“When climbing a mountain, you can’t just look at the top of the mountain, but focus on every step in front of you. Just like what I asked in the training class, it’s better to be late than early.” He said.

New players put to the test

The appearance of the new coach brought new concepts and faces to the team. In this training camp, young players such as Jiao Boqiao, Cui Yongxi, and Cui Xiaolong were selected for the first time. This is the choice made by Joeljevic after inspecting many CBA games.

“I feel very honored. It is an honor to be selected for the national team. As a basketball player, it is everyone’s dream to be selected for the national team.” Cui Xiaolong said.

Djordjevic said that the selection of the training list first considers the health, desire and humility of the players. In addition, he will also pay attention to factors such as the player’s defensive quality, physical strength, athletic talent and future national team construction.

“For the newly selected players, I hope they can cherish this opportunity. But growth is a long process, and I hope they will take it step by step.” Djordjevic said, “Don’t be too surprised, when the next team training , and some new names will appear.”

Facing the European and American strong teams that may be encountered in the World Cup, physical strength has become the top priority in the training of the Chinese men’s basketball team. The young player Zeng Fanbo, who was selected for the second training camp, said that he must face his weaknesses in training, make up for his lack of physical and confrontation, and show the energy and vitality of young players.

“The coach requires the ball to be rotated during training, and at the same time communicate on the court, no matter whether the tactics are played or not, and what tactics are played, the five people on the court can be united through communication.” Zeng Fanbo said.

New team emphasizes details

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Chinese men’s basketball team had an encounter with the Serbian team led by Djordjevic. In that Olympic Games, the Serbian team performed well and finally won the runner-up. Wang Zhelin, who maintained “full attendance” during the training window of the world preliminaries, said that “Joe Shuai” left a deep impression on him at the Rio Olympics.

“Now that the Chinese men’s basketball team has a new coaching staff, a new system, and new players, I will definitely go all out and actively cooperate with the coaches.” Wang Zhelin said that the new coaching staff emphasizes details in training. “It’s as small as how to do an attack, whether to turn left or right. These requirements make everyone very focused.”

Due to injuries, Zhou Qi was unable to play with the team in the previous window period. In this training camp, Zhou Qi returned to the team healthy. When talking about the cooperation with the new coach, he said that he hopes to have a “chemical reaction” as soon as possible.

The 34-year-old Zhou Peng is the oldest player in the training team. “I feel younger and more energetic. In the new national team, I have new goals, new experiences, and I can learn new knowledge from new coaches.”

According to the schedule, the Chinese men’s basketball team will sit in Hong Kong’s Tsuen Wan Gymnasium in the sixth window period. They will play against Kazakhstan on February 23 and their old rival Iran on February 26. (Liu Yao)