Chinese men's basketball team secures qualification for U19 World Youth Championship
Sports

by admin
44 points victory over Qatar to advance to semi-finals

2022-08-25 11:10:50

Source: Zhejiang Online – Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

Reporter Cao Linbo

On August 24th, the U18 Men’s Basketball Asian Championships began the knockout stage. In the first 8-to-4 knockout match, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Qatar 88-44 and easily advanced to the semi-finals. The Chinese men’s basketball team was next. The semi-final opponents will be between Iran and South Korea.

In the previous group stage, the Chinese team was in the same group as the Indian team and the South Korean team. The Chinese men’s basketball team easily defeated their opponents by a large score, and advanced to the knockout stage with a record of two wins.

In the 8-to-4 knockout round, the Chinese men’s basketball team faced Qatar. Compared with the group stage, the Chinese men’s basketball team showed a stronger defensive attitude and fighting spirit in the knockout stage, once again established the score advantage early, and finally won 88-44. Overcome the opponent and successfully advance to the semi-finals.

16613252432003554046908388173548.jpeg

In terms of data, Ma Mingkun scored 12 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, and Lu Jiahui scored 12 points and 4 rebounds.

1661325243373722091284359243660.png

After reaching the semi-finals, the Chinese team also qualified for the U19 World Youth Championship next year. According to regulations, the top four of the current U18 Asian Youth Championship will represent Asia in the 2023 World Youth Championship.

Label:China Men’s Basketball Team; World Youth Championship; Advancement; Men’s Basketball Asian Championships
edit: Zhu Jiahong

