Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Starts Off Strong and Sets Sights on Gold Medal at Hangzhou Asian Games

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Starts Strong at Hangzhou Asian Games

On the evening of September 26, the Chinese men’s basketball team faced off against the Mongolian national team at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, marking the start of the Hangzhou Asian Games for the team. The Chinese team started off cautiously, leading their opponent by only 1 point after the first quarter. However, as the game progressed, the team adapted to the rhythm and ultimately defeated the Mongolian national team with a score of 89:50, securing a strong start to their Asian Games journey.

Djordjevic, the coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, expressed their clear goal of winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. He emphasized the team’s determination and hard work to achieve this goal. Djordjevic also mentioned that while their focus is on winning the championship, they must also prepare for their upcoming games.

Next, the Chinese men’s basketball team is set to compete against the Chinese Taipei team on September 28, according to the schedule. The men’s basketball event at the Hangzhou Asian Games includes 16 participating teams divided into 4 groups. The Chinese team will face Mongolia (ranked 100th in the FIBA ​​world), Chinese Taipei (ranked 78th in the FIBA ​​world), and Hong Kong, China (ranked 119th in the FIBA ​​world) in the group stage.

The roster for the Chinese men’s basketball team at the Hangzhou Asian Games includes players such as Zhao Jiwei, Hu Mingxuan, Cheng Shuipeng, Zhao Rui, Fu Hao, Yu Jiahao, Du Runwang, Cui Yongxi, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Wang Zhelin, and Zhang Zhenlin.

Looking ahead, the Chinese men’s basketball team has a packed live schedule for the Hangzhou Asian Games group stage. On September 28, they will face off against the Chinese Taipei team at 20:00 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Then, on September 30, they will compete against Hong Kong, China at 20:00, also at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

In terms of the tournament structure, the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s basketball competition has four groups. The first-place team in each group will directly advance to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-place teams will compete in the quarter-finals qualifying round. The winner of the qualifying round will advance to the quarter-finals, while the loser will move on to the 5-8th place qualifying round.

With a strong start and determination to win the gold medal, the Chinese men’s basketball team is ready to face the challenges ahead at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

