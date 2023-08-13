Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Suffers Crushing Defeat to German Squad in German Basketball Super Cup

Chinese Basketball Team Suffers Crushing Defeat to German Team in the German Basketball Supercup

Hamburg, Germany – In a highly-anticipated match at the German Basketball Supercup, the Chinese men’s basketball team faced a devastating defeat against the German team, losing with a staggering score of 58:107. Despite their loss, the Chinese team will have another chance to secure their position as they go head-to-head with New Zealand for third place on the 13th.

The Chinese team started the game with Zhou Qi, Zhang Zhenlin, Zhao Rui, Zhou Peng, and Cui Yongxi. However, the German team’s star-studded lineup, featuring active NBA players such as Schroeder, Wagner Brothers, and Theis, proved to be too formidable. The first quarter saw a 4:4 tie between the two teams, but the German team took control with a 12:0 attack wave led by Schroeder. Li Keier came off the bench and scored his only point of the first half through free throws, bringing the score to 5:16.

Unfortunately, the Chinese team’s struggles continued as Wang Zhelin suffered a foot injury after stepping on another player during an offensive drive. Despite scoring two points through a free throw, Wang left the game and did not return. With 0.8 seconds left in the first quarter, Zhou Qi scored to narrow the gap, but the Chinese team still trailed at 12:25.

The second quarter started with a 6:2 offensive by the German team, forcing the Chinese team to call a timeout after an alley-oop goal. However, defensive rebound problems, steals, offensive fouls, and walking violations plagued the Chinese team throughout the game. By halftime, they found themselves trailing by a significant margin, with a score of 23:49. Schroeder was a standout player for the German team, contributing 11 points and 4 assists, while Zhou Qi scored 6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for China.

The second half did not bring any improvement for the Chinese team. The German team continued to dominate the game, scoring consecutive three-pointers and establishing a massive 39-point lead with a 20:7 offensive run. Li Kaier’s impressive eight-point streak led a failed comeback attempt by the Chinese team. As the third quarter came to an end, the point difference reached a devastating 40 points. With the outcome no longer in doubt, the fourth quarter became a training session for both sides. In the end, the Chinese team suffered a crushing 49-point defeat.

Leading the scoring for China were Fu Hao and Li Kaier, each contributing 10 points. Li Kaier also managed to grab 6 rebounds. On the German side, five players scored in double figures, with Franz Wagner leading the way by scoring a game-high 20 points. Vogtman grabbed a game-high 8 rebounds.

In another game of the German Basketball Supercup, the Canadian team dominated the New Zealand team with a score of 107:76. As a result, they will face off against the German team in the final on the 13th, leaving the Chinese team to battle it out with New Zealand for the third-place finish.

The Chinese team will be looking to regroup and amend their strategies as they aim to secure a more favorable result in their upcoming match against New Zealand.

