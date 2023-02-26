Zeng Fanbo welcomes the national team’s debut[Chinese men’s basketball team vs. Iranian men’s basketball team]

At 12 o’clock on February 26, the match against Iran in the sixth window of the Chinese Men’s Basketball World Preliminary Tournament will start at the Tsuen Wan Stadium in Hong Kong. On the afternoon of the 25th, the 12-man roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team was announced. Unlike the previous game against Kazakhstan, the Chinese team has 4 players in rotation. Zeng Fanbo from the Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team was selected and will usher in his debut in the national team.

Although the Chinese team won by 12 points against the Kazakhstan team two days ago, it was difficult to satisfy the fans in terms of technical statistics such as long-range shooting percentage and free throw percentage. Some fans even questioned the new coach Joel Jevi Odd employment. After the game, Djordjevic said that he would rotate against Iran.

The 12-man squad against Iran is as follows: Zhao Jiwei (Shenyang Sansheng, Liaoning), Zhao Rui (Hongyuan, Guangdong), Wu Qian (Chouzhou, Zhejiang), Cheng Shuipeng (Chouzhou, Zhejiang), Cui Yongxi (Longshi, Guangzhou), Zhang Zhenlin (Shenyang Sansheng, Liaoning), Zhou Peng (Shenzhen New Century), Zhu Xuhang (Xinjiang Guanghui), Zeng Fanbo (Beijing Shougang), Jiao Boqiao (Guangzhou Longshi), Zhou Qi, Hu Jinqiu (Zhejiang Guangsha).

It can be seen from the list that Guo Ailun, Wang Zhelin, Zhu Junlong and Hu Mingxuan take turns to rest, while Zeng Fanbo, Wu Qian, Hu Jinqiu and Cheng Shuipeng got the chance to play. This will also be the debut of Shougang player Zeng Fanbo. As the most eye-catching rookie in the CBA league this season, he played 20 games and started 12 times. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and shots per game. The shooting percentage was 43.2%, and the 3-point shooting percentage was 42.2%. Looking forward to the young Zeng Fanbo’s outstanding performance in his national team debut.Text/Reporter Liu Ailin

"Beijing Youth Daily" February 26, 2023





