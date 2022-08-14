Home Sports Chinese men’s basketball team warms up and loses to American NCAA team rebounding more behind – Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Net
Chinese men’s basketball team warms up and loses to American NCAA team rebounding more behind – Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Net

Chinese men’s basketball team warms up and loses to American NCAA team

At present, the Chinese men’s basketball team is conducting overseas training in France. On the 13th, the Chinese men’s basketball team played a warm-up match with the U.S. Alabama University men’s basketball team, which was also training here. Because it is a warm-up match, there is no complete technical statistics for this game, and the Chinese men’s basketball team finally lost to the opponent 77-89.

The Chinese men’s basketball team plans to conduct two warm-up matches in France this time. They hope to find their state through the warm-up matches and find out deficiencies and problems at the same time. The Alabama men’s basketball team is also training in France, having beaten the Spanish selection team and the Lithuanian B team. In the latest national university rankings, the University of Alabama ranked 21st.

In this warm-up match, the Chinese men’s basketball team lags far behind their opponents in rebounding, which is one of the main factors for the loss. According to the plan, the Chinese men’s basketball team will start the next stage of the World Preliminaries after the end of the training in France.

Text / reporter Song Xiang

