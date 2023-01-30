Chinese men’s football team announces training list for Hangzhou Asian Games

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian

After the Lunar New Year, national teams at all levels have kicked off a new cycle of preparations. Recently, the Chinese Football Association announced the latest preparation plan for the 1999 Chinese Men’s Football Asian Games Team. The new Chinese Men’s Asian Games Team with 24 players will start the first phase of 2023 in Foshan from February 4th to 14th. training camp. Many outstanding players of the right age, including the main players of the national football team Zhu Chenjie and Dai Weijun, all participated in this training session.

Affected by the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games to this year, the Chinese men’s Asian Games team will continue to prepare for the competition this year. It is understood that since returning to Serbia for a short vacation last fall, the Chinese Men’s Football Asian Games coach Jankovic has been in China for the past few months, working with his colleagues to study and design a new cycle of Asian Games football game preparation work plan.

A total of 24 players have been selected into the training lineup of the Chinese Men’s Football Team for the Asian Games. Although there is not one overage player in the Asian Games among these 24 people, almost all the best players of the right age have been gathered. For example, defender Zhu Chenjie, who has already played the main force in the national football team, and attacking forward Dai Weijun. There are also Jiang Shenglong, Han Jiaqi, Liu Ruofan, Tao Qianglong, Ye Lijiang, etc. who have shown strong strength in national teams and club teams at all levels.

However, due to objective factors, there is a high probability that the Chinese men’s Asian Games team will not participate in the official warm-up match during the training camp in Foshan. The coaching staff organized this training session more in the hope that the players can quickly adjust their vacation status to working status and make full preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

The list of 24 players for the new Chinese men’s Asian Games team training is as follows:

Han Jiaqi, Peng Peng, Huang Zihao, Liang Shaowen, Ye Lijiang Shiner, Wen Jiabao, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Wang Haijian, Sun Qinhan, Niu Ziyi, He Yupeng, Huang Jiahui, Wang Xianjun, Su Shihao, Dai Weijun, Xu Yue, Chen Guokang, Fang Hao, Liu Zhurun, Cai Ming Min, Zhang Wei, Liu Ruofan, Tao Qianglong, Chen Guokang.