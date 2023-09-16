Chinese Men’s Football Team Prepares to Face India in First Asian Games Match

Visiting the training camp of the Chinese men’s football team for the Asian Games, which will host India in its first match on September 19

[Commentary]Recently, the Chinese men’s football Asian Games team, which was training in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, organized a media open day event. The reporter visited the preparations of the men’s football boys on the spot. It is understood that the Chinese men’s football team for the Asian Games is coached by Serbian coach Dejan Djurjevic. Most of the 22 players are the main players or main rotation players in the Chinese Super League. The age-appropriate players are led by international players Dai Weijun and Tao Qianglong, and the over-age players are respectively For Liu Yang, Tan Long and Gao Tianyi.

[Commentary]After the team arrived in Hangzhou, they maintained a training intensity of two practices a day in the first week, and then held a teaching match with the Zhejiang team to help the team adapt to the high-intensity rhythm of confrontation more quickly. Previously, the men’s football grouping of the Hangzhou Asian Games was determined. As the host, China was automatically placed in A1, in the same group as Bangladesh, Myanmar, and India. The team will face the Indian team in the first group match at the Huanglong Sports Center in Zhejiang Province on the evening of the 19th, and will face the Myanmar team and Bangladesh team on the 21st and 24th respectively.

[Same period]Zhu Chenjie, member of the Chinese men’s football Asian Games team

First of all, I am still looking forward to it because the competition is about to begin. Everyone is very confident and looking forward to this competition, which means they take it very seriously. In fact, for us, every game is very crucial. We have recently done a lot of technical and tactical work to prepare for these three games in the group stage, so I believe that everyone will go all out to play every game well. .

[Same period]Tan Long, member of the Chinese men’s football Asian Games team

Participating in such a large-scale event is something I am looking forward to very much. I hope I can play the role of a big brother and help this young player play well together, and then help them grow.

[Explanation]It is reported that most teams in this Asian Games will participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games as teams in the 2001 age group (U22). Some teams will even appoint U20 national youth teams to participate. Considering the age structure of the participating players, for It is quite beneficial for the Chinese men’s football team in the Asian Games. Coach Dejan Djurjevic said that they have been preparing for the Asian Games for more than six months and will go all out to welcome the game.

[Same period]Dejan Djurjevic, head coach of the Chinese National Men’s Football Asian Games Team

We have been preparing for 10 days in Hangzhou and 6 months for the Asian Games. We have been training for a long time and are ready to compete at any time. We are very happy that the competition is about to begin.

Wu Liujing and Wu Junyi reported from Hangzhou

