Chinese men’s soccer team beat Myanmar 4-0 in friendly match – Xinhua English.news.cn

Sports

Xinhua News Agency, Dalian, June 16 (Reporters Cai Yongjun and Guo Xiang) The Chinese men’s football team defeated the Myanmar team 4-0 in a friendly match in Dalian on the 16th. Wu Lei scored two goals in this game.

The Chinese team sat in the Dalian Barracuda Bay Professional Football Stadium that day, and quickly entered the state after the opening, launching a high-pressure press, which put a lot of pressure on the Myanmar team. In the 29th minute, a corner kick attack by the Chinese team caused a melee in the opponent’s penalty area, and Zhang Linpeng shot from the middle to break the deadlock. In the 35th minute, the Chinese team played an exquisite cooperation in the middle of the front court. After Lin Liangming got the ball, he calmly pushed and scored, rewriting the score to 2:0.

Shortly after the start of the second half, the Chinese team scored twice, but was ruled invalid for handball and offside. In the 75th minute, the Chinese team made a steal in the frontcourt, Wu Lei took the ball and broke through to the penalty area to score. Six minutes later, Wu Lei passed the goalkeeper after receiving a long pass from his teammate, and scored an empty goal, helping the Chinese team win 4:0.

On the 20th, the Chinese team will continue to play against the Palestine team at the Dalian Barracuda Bay Professional Football Stadium.

Before the game, the retirement ceremony of Zheng Zhi, the former captain of the national football team, was held. Amid the applause of the fans, the head coach Jankovic presented him with a specially customized national team jersey. In his international career, Zheng Zhi played 108 games on behalf of the Chinese team.

