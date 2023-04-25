Chinese Men’s Team Wins Gold in Archery World Cup in Antalya 2023-04-24 13:33:01.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi

According to the official website of the International Archery Federation, in the 2023 Archery World Cup Antalya competition that ended on the 23rd local time, the Chinese men’s team narrowly beat the Indian team 5:4 in an extra match and won the men’s team championship. The Chinese women’s team won the women’s team runner-up. , An Qixuan won the women’s individual bronze medal.

The Chinese men’s team composed of Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo and Wei Shaoxuan won extremely thrillingly that day. The Chinese team won the first game with a slight advantage of 55:54, and the Chinese team easily made another victory at 56:50 in the second game, leading by a big score of 4:0. In the third game, both teams played at a high level. The Indian team hit 10 rings with five of their six arrows and pulled back a victory with 59:58. In the fourth game, when the Chinese team hit the 9th ring with the last arrow to win the championship, they hit an 8th ring. The Indian team won again at 56:55 and tied the total score to 4:4. In the play-offs, both teams got 28 rings, and both got two 9 rings and one 10 ring. With Li Zhongyuan’s X (inner circle of 10 rings), the Chinese team narrowly beat their opponents 5:4 to win the championship.

In the women’s team final, the Mexican team won the championship by defeating the Chinese team 6-0 in three straight sets, and the mixed team championship was won by the US team. In addition, China‘s An Qixuan won the women’s individual bronze medal, and Britain’s Healy won the gold medal.