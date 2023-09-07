Chinese Middle School Students Shine at 2nd U15 World School Summer Games

Chinese Middle School Students Rank Second in Gold Medal and Medal List at U15 World School Summer Games

The Chinese middle school student sports delegation has achieved remarkable success at the 2nd U15 World School Summer Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With a total of 48 gold medals, 26 silver medals, and 24 bronze medals, the Chinese athletes ranked second in both the gold medal and overall medal list. This accomplishment reflects their school’s commitment to sports achievements.

The competition, which lasted for 7 days, showcased the skills and dedication of the Chinese delegation. Athletes like Yan Ziyi and Chen Yujie demonstrated their excellent performances and strong competitive spirit. Yan Ziyi, who won the gold medal in the women’s shot put competition, expressed her gratitude for the reward of her hard work and promised to continue training towards her dreams. Meanwhile, Chen Yujie, who made her international debut, won multiple gold and silver medals in track and field events and broke the competition record in the 200-meter race. Despite the challenges faced by the Chinese women’s three-person basketball team, including an injured player, they fought hard and eventually won the championship. The Chinese delegation’s success extended across various sports, including table tennis, badminton, taekwondo poomsa, and sports dance.

Zhang Ailong, the executive director of the Chinese middle school student sports delegation, praised the team’s achievements as a reflection of China‘s school sports. He emphasized that the athletes showcased the unity, determination, and resilience of contemporary Chinese middle school students.

Apart from the competitive aspect, the U15 World School Summer Games also provided a platform for cultural exchange and friendship. Athletes from different countries communicated with each other and developed camaraderie. Cui Shengyu, who won the gold medal in the breakdancing men’s singles competition, expressed how the audience’s encouragement inspired his performance. Additionally, the Chinese delegation exchanged gifts, established contacts, and created lasting memories with athletes from France, Brazil, and Mexico.

Liu Lixin, head of the Chinese middle school student sports delegation, emphasized the significance of integrating sports and education and emphasized the importance of sports in promoting cultural exchange and telling Chinese stories to the world. She highlighted the positive impact of campus sports development in China, which contributed to the athletes’ success in the competition. Liu also mentioned the signing of an agreement with the International Secondary School Sports Federation and the upcoming hosting rights for the International Chinese Sports Federation Football World Cups.

The achievements of the Chinese middle school student sports delegation in the U15 World School Summer Games demonstrate their dedication and talent. As they continue to engage in international sports events and cultural exchanges, they aim to make further contributions to the development of student sports on a global scale.

