Original title: China Mourinho? Xie Hui dissatisfied with the penalty and was given a yellow card for spitting out fragrance (GIF)

Beijing time on August 18th news, the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League began to compete, the Cangzhou Lions challenged the Dalian team on the road. In the first half, Shang Yin and Lin Liangming made contributions. In the second half, Shan Pengfei came off the bench and hit the post. In the end, the whole game ended. The Dalian natives defeated the Cangzhou Lions 2-0 and won the team’s second victory of the season.

This season of the Chinese Super League, Dalian natives and their coaches have injected a fresh air into the league with their slogans and energetic playing methods, especially the coach Xie Hui. In addition to many amazing words, the passionate command on the sidelines is also Xie Hui’s label. In this game, due to dissatisfaction with the referee’s penalty, Xie Hui vomited fragrance on the sidelines, which also led to him getting a yellow card.

In addition, before this game, the Dalian People’s Club officially announced that under the care and escort of the Dalian Football Reform and Development Working Group, with the full support of the Wanda Group, and the joint efforts of all the club’s colleagues, the club’s transfer ban has now been lifted. Due to the lack of time, the relevant domestic and foreign aids cannot be played in the 14th round of the Chinese Super League match between Dalian and Cangzhou Lions. Next, our club will complete the registration for relevant domestic and foreign players as soon as possible in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Chinese Football Association, so that they can appear in the competition as soon as possible.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: