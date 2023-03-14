GC wins the derby against the hapless FC Winterthur 2:1. The investor Jenny Wang will also take over the deficit guarantee next season. The question is whether this is good or bad news for the club.
A last high ball flies into the GC penalty area, the Grasshoppers free themselves one last time, and then FC Winterthur’s desperate attack is over. GC wins the derby 2:1 and thus consolidates its position as number 1 in the canton of Zurich. It remains a snail race on a modest level: in seventh place after two-thirds of the season, Grasshopper-Club is now three points ahead of champions FC Zürich and five points ahead of promoted team FC Winterthur.