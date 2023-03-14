GC wins the derby against the hapless FC Winterthur 2:1. The investor Jenny Wang will also take over the deficit guarantee next season. The question is whether this is good or bad news for the club.

Guilherme Schettine celebrates his winning goal for GC in the 2-1 win over FC Winterthur. Walter Bieri / Keystone

A last high ball flies into the GC penalty area, the Grasshoppers free themselves one last time, and then FC Winterthur’s desperate attack is over. GC wins the derby 2:1 and thus consolidates its position as number 1 in the canton of Zurich. It remains a snail race on a modest level: in seventh place after two-thirds of the season, Grasshopper-Club is now three points ahead of champions FC Zürich and five points ahead of promoted team FC Winterthur.