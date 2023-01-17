The picture comes from the public information of the film party

Jimu News from Chutian Metropolis Daily (reporter Rong Yu)? Not coming? Come! On January 16, co-directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, and starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen and others, the new sports-themed film “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” was officially announced. It was released on the third day of the new year, and entered the Spring Festival stalls at the wrong peak, focusing on the box office in the second half of the Spring Festival stalls.

Since Zhang Yimou’s new work “Manjianghong” was finalized at the end of December last year and announced that he would meet with the audience on the first day of the Lunar New Year, many new films such as “No Name” and “Exchanging Life” have followed suit one after another, grabbing seats for the Spring Festival, making this schedule more divided. outside lively. On January 6, another work directed by the famous actor Deng Chao, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Counterattack” was also announced to be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year. The Spring Festival file thus formed a competitive pattern of “Seven Swords Under Tianshan”.

On January 14, 8 days before the official release, the new Spring Festival films collectively opened pre-sales, and soon broke through the 100 million yuan mark, verifying the super “money” power of the Spring Festival. However, many movie fans have noticed that when the pre-sales of six new Spring Festival films such as “Unknown”, “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” were booming, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Counterattack” seemed to disappear and did not join. Pre-sale ranks. At the same time, many industry insiders broke the news on the Internet, saying that the film is likely to be changed, and even the title will be changed. When the Jimu News reporter asked the film crew for confirmation, the other party also said that the schedule would indeed be adjusted, but the specific reason was unknown.

On January 16, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Counterattack”, which has been silent for several days, finally gave fans “reassurance” through the official account: the film will still be released on the Spring Festival, but it will be changed to January 24 on the third day of the Lunar New Year Released, the title of the film has not changed.

Regarding the temporary change of “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back”, a person in charge of Wuhan Film City analyzed it this way, “It itself is a limit-fixed file, and the time left for its promotion is very tight. Now the release date has been changed. For the number of films scheduled It will definitely have a big impact. However, it did a few relatively large-scale screenings last week, and the word-of-mouth feedback was not bad. Although it was released on the third day of the Lunar New Year, it was a bit ‘wake up early to catch a late episode’, but the quality of the film It is the key factor that determines the final box office.”

As of press time, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back” has not yet opened pre-sales during the Spring Festival, while the pre-sale box office of the other six new films in the Spring Festival stalls has reached 150 million yuan. Among them, “No Name” has ranked first in the pre-sale box office for 3 consecutive days, followed by “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2”. However, the pre-sale box office gap between “No Name” and “Man Jianghong” has narrowed from 4 million yuan on the first day to about 1.7 million yuan now.





