Home Sports Chinese player wins silver at UFO World Cup in Cyprus
Sports

Chinese player wins silver at UFO World Cup in Cyprus

by admin
Chinese player wins silver at UFO World Cup in Cyprus
Chinese player wins silver at UFO World Cup in Cyprus
2023-03-30 10:06:03.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, in the UFO World Cup competition in Cyprus on the 28th local time, Chinese player Gao Jinmei won the women’s UFO two-way silver medal.

In this Olympic cycle, the International Shooting Federation adjusted the rules of the flying saucer project, and added a semi-final link between the qualifying round and the final. The top eight players in the qualifying round were divided into two groups for the semi-finals, and the top two players in the two groups entered the final. In the women’s UFO two-way qualifying competition, veteran Gao Jinmei and 18-year-old Jiang Yiting ranked second and eighth respectively, reaching the semi-finals. The two were in the same group in the semi-finals, and finally ranked the top two in the group, and both advanced to the final. Gao Jinmei performed steadily in the final and won the silver medal with 30 of 40 shots. The 38-year-old Slovak veteran Bartkova won the championship with 35 of 40 shots. Jiang Yiting finished fourth.

Italy’s Pitini won the men’s UFO two-way championship. The Chinese players performed mediocrely and failed to enter the top eight. The best result in the qualifying round was Lu Jianlin’s 29th.

On the 29th local time, the two-way mixed team gold medal will be determined.

See also  Turin puts the arrow and overtakes Garlasco Sprint for salvation

You may also like

Day Around the Bay: Giants Ready Up For...

Spalletti and Milan, a story of great numbers...

The Dodgers Lead Our 2023 MLB Forecast —...

Affiliations: a gain a job

Totti: ‘Napoli? He has a great technician…’ –...

Tennis, Atp Miami: Sinner overwhelms Ruusuvuori and flies...

Serie A, the disappointed. How they can change...

Viminale, no tickets for the Dutch for Roma-Feyenoord...

Bayern Munich: That’s why Sadio Mané is silent...

Athletes criticise claim by IOC president Thomas Bach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy