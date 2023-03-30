Chinese player wins silver at UFO World Cup in Cyprus 2023-03-30 10:06:03.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, in the UFO World Cup competition in Cyprus on the 28th local time, Chinese player Gao Jinmei won the women’s UFO two-way silver medal.

In this Olympic cycle, the International Shooting Federation adjusted the rules of the flying saucer project, and added a semi-final link between the qualifying round and the final. The top eight players in the qualifying round were divided into two groups for the semi-finals, and the top two players in the two groups entered the final. In the women’s UFO two-way qualifying competition, veteran Gao Jinmei and 18-year-old Jiang Yiting ranked second and eighth respectively, reaching the semi-finals. The two were in the same group in the semi-finals, and finally ranked the top two in the group, and both advanced to the final. Gao Jinmei performed steadily in the final and won the silver medal with 30 of 40 shots. The 38-year-old Slovak veteran Bartkova won the championship with 35 of 40 shots. Jiang Yiting finished fourth.

Italy’s Pitini won the men’s UFO two-way championship. The Chinese players performed mediocrely and failed to enter the top eight. The best result in the qualifying round was Lu Jianlin’s 29th.

On the 29th local time, the two-way mixed team gold medal will be determined.