Home Sports Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the Miami Masters
Sports

Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the Miami Masters

by admin
Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the Miami Masters
Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the Miami Masters
2023-03-24 10:00:29.0 Source: Xinhuanet

In the first round of the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP) 1000 Miami Masters on the 22nd, Wu Yibing defeated British player Edmund 7:5, 7:5, won the first match of this event and advanced to the second round .

“The start of the two sets was good, using the change of rhythm to make the opponent make some mistakes. The forehand is his weapon, so I returned the ball to his backhand more during the stalemate. I also chose some Stand relatively back, try to hit the ball deep, and let yourself be the one who controls the rhythm.” Wu Yibing concluded after the game.

His next round opponent will be No. 31 seed, Argentine Schwarzman. Wu Yibing said: “He is a very characteristic player. He has been able to gain a foothold in the tour for so many years even though he is not very tall. He must have his own characteristics. I will study hard with the team and prepare well.”

In the first round of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Miami Championship, Chinese player Wang Xinyu reversed the qualifying player and German Fred Sam with 3:6, 6:4 and 6:2, and got a “good start”. She will face No. 17 seed and Czech player Ka Pliskova in the next round.

See also  Tibolla: "You had to win to immediately redeem Levico's misstep"

You may also like

Argentina claim their world title in excitement, and...

Rocket X 2, the new top of the...

Warning for the Czech Republic: The bookmakers’ view...

AS Monaco reinstates Mike James, his presence against...

Huang Yuting shoots down World Cup 10m air...

Kane the sole record goalscorer in England –...

Inter: Lukaku and Brozovic, the national teams to...

What are free slot machines and how do...

NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Wizards, Warriors narrowly beat...

MEPs approve the generalization of genetic tests in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy