Original title: Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the Miami Masters

In the first round of the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP) 1000 Miami Masters on the 22nd, Wu Yibing defeated British player Edmund 7:5, 7:5, won the first match of this event and advanced to the second round .

“The start of the two sets was good, using the change of rhythm to make the opponent make some mistakes. The forehand is his weapon, so I returned the ball to his backhand more during the stalemate. I also chose some Stand relatively back, try to hit the ball deep, and let yourself be the one who controls the rhythm.” Wu Yibing concluded after the game.

His next round opponent will be No. 31 seed, Argentine Schwarzman. Wu Yibing said: “He is a very characteristic player. He has been able to gain a foothold in the tour for so many years even though he is not very tall. He must have his own characteristics. I will study hard with the team and prepare well.”

In the first round of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Miami Championship, Chinese player Wang Xinyu reversed the qualifying player and German Fred Sam with 3:6, 6:4 and 6:2, and got a “good start”. She will face No. 17 seed and Czech player Ka Pliskova in the next round.